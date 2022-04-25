Finals are rapidly approaching for Missouri Western classes and students are beginning to prepare for them. Spring finals will take place from May 2 until May 6.

In preparation for finals the Missouri Western library will be hosting special hours to allow students longer hours to work and study. Library Director Sally Gibson explained the libraries plans for the final week.

“The library will be open until 1 a.m. from Sunday to Wednesday. Thursday and Friday we will be open until 4:30 pm,” Gibson said. “The relaxation station will also be available for students during finals week.”

The relaxation station in the past has been a dark room with soothing music and couches for students to ease their stress and take a break from worrying about finals. Additionally, the room has offered puzzles and activities.

Several students including junior Madison Brady have mentioned how this semester felt easier than recent semesters in the past.

“I am a psychology major, and having all in person classes this semester has helped me a lot,” Brady said. “Finals week is always stressful but most of my professors have offered extra help if we need it in order to prepare for upcoming finals.”

Biology student Clair Coretti explained how stressful finals can be and some concerns she has with some of her upcoming exams.

“My major is biology with a health science concentration. I'm most concerned for my organic chemistry final because that's my hardest class,” Coretti said. “The final is a state exam like a standardized test. My professor doesn’t make up the questions, so that worries me, but it will be curved.”

As students progress through classes at Missouri Western, it is essential that they plan ahead and stay on top of their work. With each semester students get deeper into the advanced classes their major requires.

Freshman Caetryn Gilreath explained how her semester is going and her transition from high school to college.

“I'm an undeclared major, but I want to go to law school, eventually. Right now, I’m taking mostly general education classes with some criminal justice and law courses. I’m most concerned about my criminal justice final with Dr. Lindsteadt because it's my hardest class,” Gilreath said. My freshman year was overall good, and I was able to get help from my team academic advisor, Greysen Dudley. I think, personally, for me college was a big adjustment from high school on top of being a student athlete.”

With finals taking place next week it is important for students to start preparing now and reach out to the Center for Academic Support for an appointment if tutoring is needed.

Monday and Wednesday classes will have finals on May 2 and May 4, 2022. Tuesday and Thursday classes will have finals on May 3 and May 5, 2022.