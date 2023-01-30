The Den, located at 519 Felix Street, has recently been renovated from a bookstore that serves drinks to a cocktail and mocktail bar where one can enjoy a good book, a good drink and a good conversation.

The biggest difference between The Tiger’s Den before the renovation and The Den now is it is no longer considered a bookstore that serves drinks.

“We are focusing more on being a craft cocktail lounge.” said Adrienne Waggoner, one of the new co-owners of The Den, “We really want to be a destination where people come for good high quality drinks.”

“We make all of our syrups in-house.” said Waggoner, “We infuse our own alcohols in-house. We’re gonna be making our own bitters. We try to source local beers, too, whenever we can.”

Jacob Moore, one of the bartenders, said his favorite original drinks from The Den would be between the Pilot and the Pretty Woman. The Pretty Woman consists of “peppered tequila which is fused in-house…a little bit of lime juice, spiked fresh with a little heat at the end.”

Although The Den is a bar, it also serves those who do not wish to drink alcohol. Their menu offers many varieties of mocktails. Patrons 21-years and under are welcome until 8 pm.

However, for Waggoner, a bar was not the ideal next step.

“About nine months ago, (Jeff and Atieh) came up to me and said ‘Do you want to buy a bar?’ and I went ‘No, that’s the last thing I want. That’s a mess,” said Waggoner, “and they went ‘Well, it’s the Tiger’s Den’...and that’s the one bar I would own.”

The team worked quickly to remove the thousands of Christmas decorations in the Tiger’s Den and set to work on creating an entirely new bar. In total, the renovation of The Den took six days.

“My husband and I came with some volunteers and some friends. We took all the Christmas down.” said Waggoner, “there were 3,500 ornaments hanging from the ceiling.”

The renovation consisted of replacing the floorboards with liquid-resistant flooring, moving the bar area back to create more space and replacing the tables and chairs with a sleek bench.

Crystal Vanschoiack is currently training to potentially bartend for The Den. Her interest in working there mainly stems from the new elegance of the bar.

“I love the classiness.” said Vanschoiack, “I’m a very classy person and I feel like there’s not a lot of places, especially in St. Joseph, that have that vibe.”

The Den, previously known as The Tiger’s Den, is now owned by Waggoner, her husband Jeff Waggoner and business partner Luke Atieh.

The new owners of The Den have already tackled a couple other business adventures.

“We’ve got a few other things that we were dabbling into that aren’t quite out there yet, but we’re serial entrepreneurs.” said Waggoner, “I was in the corporate world for a long time and decided I didn’t like working for other people, especially as a mother. People aren’t very accommodating.”

She continued, “We were in our forties before we realized owning our own businesses and making all the decisions is what makes sense.”

Waggoner said, “Our goal is to be somewhere where people who would drive down to Kansas City to go to a speakeasy or a cocktail lounge can now come here instead, rather than making that drive and effort.”