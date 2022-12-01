The FIFA World Cup Crash Course

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and why it’s the talk of the town – minus the soccer.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway, and fans are buzzing, but the event has drawn the attention of more than just soccer lovers. Between freedom of expression, a multi-billion price tag, and a staggering death toll, the event spiraled into quite a controversial subject.

The most expensive World Cup in history

Qatar is a small country in the Middle East with a population of just under three billion. Since FIFA announced Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup in 2012, officials have expressed concerns regarding the size of the country alone.

Almost a million soccer fans were expected to travel to Qatar for the event, and the country had to make expansive accommodations in preparation. Lusail, a new city that had been in the works for a while, suddenly saw all-new hotels, living spaces and an expanded airport. The country erected seven sparkling stadiums and remodeled the eighth.

While Qatar has not released an official cost of production, experts estimated the country spent over $220 billion in preparation, making it the most expensive World Cup in history. As a comparison, Russia held that record in 2018 with an estimated total of around $14.2 billion.

The subject of controversy, however, is not the price tag – it is how Qatar accomplished the construction.

A stadium built on blood

Migrant workers played the most critical role in the construction of Lusail. Qatar reported taking on roughly 30,000 workers from neighboring countries, and these workers have stepped up to speak about the conditions they faced.

In an interview hosted by PBS NewsHour, Anish Adhikari, a migrant worker from Nepal, explained his experience working in Qatar.

“Sometimes, the company gave us rotten food,” Adhikari said. “The fish would smell disgusting. It used to give us diarrhea. It got up to 125 degrees Fahrenheit. We didn’t get the water we needed. The water we got was almost 90 percent ice. We asked why they did that and told them it was impossible to drink water like that. They said they froze it because, if they provided normal water, the workers would drink more.”

37 migrant workers have died since 2015, as reported by the Qatar government. This estimate only includes those who worked on the stadiums, not the hotels, transportation or other construction sites.

However, according to data collected by the Guardian, over 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since 2011, when FIFA announced they would host the 2022 World Cup. The Guardian interviewed Nick McGeehan, a director at FairSquare Projects, a labor rights advocacy group. McGeehan spoke about the death toll in Qatar.

“A very significant proportion of the migrant workers who have died since 2011 were only in the country because Qatar won the right to host the World Cup,” McGeehan explained.

As more and more workers and families come forward with stories of those who lost their lives, fans find it harder to stand in a city that cost so much more than billions of dollars.

The laws

Upon arrival, the tourism authority in Qatar greeted fans with flyers explaining the dress code in the country, strongly encouraging fans to “dress modestly in public places by covering from shoulders to knees” in the 85-degree heat. The authority warned tourists that they may not be allowed entry into some public spaces if their clothing was deemed inappropriate.

Qatar has other laws that make fans uneasy. For example, public worship of non-Islamic faiths can result in imprisonment, and it is illegal to be seen drunk in public; but the one that has posed the most concerning threat is the law banning sex outside of marriage.

In February of 2022, Paola Schietekat, an official for the World Cup, reported being raped by one of her associates. Qatar then charged Schietekat with seven years in prison for committing the crime of extramarital sex.

NBC News interviewed Schietekat, where she explained the complexity of the situation.

"My assailant lied, saying that we had a relationship, and, although I had the forensic evidence of the beatings and everything, they believed him and applied the crime of fornication to us in an extramarital relationship, for which we could be in jail for up to seven years," Schietekat said. "But since I am Muslim, they can also give me 100 lashes. It’s crazy."

The law against drinking has fans outraged as well. Two days before the tournament began, the country announced they would not be serving alcohol in the stadiums, and fans would not be able to bring their own in. Alcohol is served only in designated, licensed locations near the stadiums.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino mentioned that France, Spain, Scotland and Portugal have the same rule banning alcohol in their stadiums, but it did not settle fans.

When pride is punishable

In Qatar, sex between two individuals of the same gender is illegal. People have expressed their deep concerns regarding this law for years, and Qatar assured they welcomed all soccer fans regardless of their background, but their actions have failed to meet the claim.

Qatari security confronted two german soccer fans at one of the World Cup stadiums. The officials asked the pair to remove the rainbow-colored armbands they were wearing. Bengt Kunkel was one of the fans, and he spoke with CNN about his experience.

"Out of nowhere, they took my friend quite aggressively on the arm and pushed him away from the crowd and told him to take it [the armband] off," Kunkel said. "Then they took me with him. They said, 'You're going to take it off and throw it in the bin or we'll call the police.'"

Several other fans have reported similar experiences, including in areas far from the stadiums.

-

Many people argue that the situation in Qatar is no different than when the World Cup took place in locations such as Russia or Italy or when China hosted the Winter Olympics. Regardless, the 2022 World Cup has opened the eyes of many fans and led them to question the morals behind the world’s most popular sport.