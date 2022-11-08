Dr. Michael Charlton is nothing less than a paramount asset to the team of faculty and staff in the Department of Communication at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Charlton is a professor of English and the director of graduate studies. Along with these titles he is also the chair for the Department of Communication.

Charlton received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Oklahoma. Right after completion of grad school, Charlton made his way to Missouri Western State University’s campus in 2008.

Charlton’s day-to-day life consists of a full schedule that revolves around serving the students at Missouri Western.

“Of course I regularly teach my classes, my big chair responsibilities, I schedule classes, I advise and handle student disputes," Charlton explained. "I help kind of serve as the secondary supervisor for our student employees, such as the cage employees and media employees. Make sure things run smoothly, basically."

Outside of his career responsibilities, Charlton enjoys spending his time well spent with his rescue dog, watching horror movies and reading a Stephen King book.

In fact, Charlton spends a lot of time studying pop culture, which happens to be his big area of publication.

“I’ve published several book chapters on things like 'Doctor Who' and 'Game of Thrones,'" Charlton shared. "I write about pop culture and issues of representation. So one article I talked about how women get represented in Doctor Who. One I talked about gay culture in Doctor Who. Read a lot about masculinity."

Charlton also states that his favorite part about Missouri Western and what made him choose this university was the students.

“I like the students here a lot. It’s a great mix of students from various backgrounds, various worldviews. It’s a lot different from where I started teaching, where I did my PhD with Oklahoma. There’s a much more diverse group of students.”

Charlton demonstrates his passion for the students at Missouri Western in many ways. However, the students in the department appreciate him just as equally.

Katrina Zuelke is a senior at Missouri Western majoring in Convergent Journalism and Public Relations. Zuelke shares her experience as a student in the communication department with Charlton.

“He helped me alot when looking for an internship. The process of finding an internship can be really overwhelming. He is an awesome resource for students who are looking for an internship,” Zuelke states.

Asia Weston, a student in the communication department at Missouri Western, shared how valued Charlton is on campus.

"Unfortunately, I haven’t had any classes with him yet," Weston said. "He has just been surrounded by good things that he is always helpful and willing to go the extra mile for all the students. He always wants the best for the students.”

Weston also explained how he assists with the educational experience of the students.

“Dr. Charlton is a huge advocate for hands-on experience and being prepared for the future. He is in charge of the internships for our [the communication] department so he really helps us get out there and get applied learning.”

Charlton is a true gem on Missouri Western’s campus. The students, staff, and faculty all greatly appreciate the person he is inside and outside of his office.