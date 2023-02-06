On Wednesday of last week, Feb. 1, Missouri Western hosted its “W.o.W Wednesday’s Event” in the Blum Student Union building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Involved with the Words of Wisdom educational experience was the MWSU Career Development Center, directed by Dr. Jerri Arnold-Cook and assisted by administrative assistant Shelby Tyes.

The Career Development Center was providing Smarties candy, free pens and a lot of information.

Tyes provided information on a wide range of topics: resumes, etiquette training, interviews, campus job fairs and career photo headshots. Tyes has a background in business marketing.

“We expect a large student turnout at our on-campus career fairs,” Tyes said. “as students are eager for employment opportunities to be finalized. The easy process the Career Development Center orchestrates for students, which also motivates students to assert their maximum potential in order to succeed.”

Later this month there will be more events that students can attend. Coffee and Careers with the Missouri Department of Social Services will be hosted on February 8th. Also this month, the All Majors Career and Internship Fair, hosted on February 17th.

Dr. Jerri Arnold-Cook, provided her response in order to explain the ethics and tactics the center utilizes.

“We are realistic, straight -forward and most importantly honest with students,” Arnold-Cook said. “We help students analyze their college education to align with their future career fields, and allow them to get their foot into that door in the industry.”

The degrees MWSU offers is based upon: current societal and economic application, continuing evolution of the college environment and student enrollment statistics. Higher education is involved with a historical system, allowing both degrees and college students to become involved with the mechanics of our modern world.

Dr. Mei Zhang, with the Department of Communications, expressed the importance of understanding globalization and college communication skills.

“It is important for students to be open minded amid our interconnected and changing career world,” Dr. Zhang said. “Students can gain these needed skills by taking additional courses in communications, english and journalism.”