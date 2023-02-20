Last Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, may have been cold and dreary outside but the “Heart Your Union Event” wasn’t holding back.

Josh Clary, MWSU Director of the Center for Student Involvement and currently working on his doctorates, provided insight on the event’s goal.

Clary said, “The event allows students to become engaged with one another and feel like they are part of a community.”

Clary encourages student involvement at campus events, saying that students pay for these resources within their tuition.

Inside the Blum Student Union, the college staff, event coordinators and student representatives gathered from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. This once-a-year event allows Missouri Western college students the opportunity to be aware of key resources available to them.

Some of these resources include the Center for Academic Support, the Counseling Center and the Center for Career Development. These services are free to students and can prove key to their academic success.

Year after year, the Dean of Students Office, in collaboration with the Student Government Association, has put their efforts into planning and achieving this on-campus celebration.

Emma Donaldson, SGA Director of Student Involvement, wanted to personally address the MWSU students. Donaldson said, “Thank you for engaging and we look forward to hear how we can better serve you.”

Hundreds of students made their way through the Blum Student Union’s Valentine’s Day festivities. The Union was decorated with red, pink and white balloons. Tables of campus divisions and resources were providing interaction and resourceful information.

The event allowed a fun way for students to refresh their memories on how a state university promotes and directly assists a successful academic college enrollment.

Decorate-it-yourself sugar cookies, boba-tea, a buffet bar, candy and free “Heart Your Union” t-shirts were all made available to students. Students were given a passport to use on their tour throughout the building.

KJ Daley, a MWSU Cinema-major attended the event and remarked on student-campus interaction. Daley said, “There’s always something going on somewhere, so don’t be afraid to ask.”

When asked what could be added to the event, Daley proposed an ice sculpture. His state college motivation and enthusiasm was heard by the Griffon News, as he added a loud, “Go Chiefs!”

At the event was also a green screen, coordinated by MWSU film students, allowing participants to have their picture taken and put into a scene of their choosing.

As students met and engaged in activities with each campus resource, their passport was stamped. This involved each student to partake in quizzes, read notes of motivation, learn new information, and receive candy, pens, lanyards, and other free goodies.

Further offered student-resources at the event included: assistance with quitting-tobacco, sexual health and on-campus regularly scheduled events including movie night and casino night.

Upon completing their “Heart Your Union” passport, involving over 12 different campus resource tables, students were able to get a free event shirt. The t-shirt was provided by the Student Government Association and the passports were put into a raffle for future prizes.

Throughout the month and year at MWSU, numerous on-campus events, inclusively orchestrated for students, take place.

The Center for Student Involvement, the SGA and the Max Engage portal on the college website provide the details of all upcoming campus events.