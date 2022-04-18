The Brothers of the T3nacious Iota Theta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity partnered with the Black Student Union (BSU) for "Hop Like a Que." The event took place in Spratt 101 on April 15.
What is "Hop Like a Que," you might ask? In this event women around Missouri Western campus displayed their talents by imitating the “Ques'' strolls and hops demonstrated by Omega Psi Phi members. It was also an opportunity to learn about teamwork and friendship at the same time.
"Hop Like a Que" was led by Marshawn Kemp, Darrian Harral and Andre Wiggins Jr. They put in a lot of work to give Missouri Western a show. Omega Psi Phi member Kemp was the main host at the event.
“I've been going to school here since 2016. A long time. So, when I first started going to school here, it was a whole lot of Greek activity,” Kemp said. “This was student involvement, but most importantly, it's for Greek unity because I know the Sigmas are doing "Walk Like a Sigma," and the Alphas are doing "Train like a Alpha." I know Alphas at Northwest did "Stroll like Alphas," and I know at the end of the day, it’s to promote the Divine Nine and get people more aware of what the Divine Nine is.”
Kemp is proud of the history of Omega Psi phi.
“We were founded Nov. 17, 1911, at Howard University in Washington DC,” Kemp said. “Our principles are manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and most importantly, our motto is friendship is essential to the soul. Again, that's why we are doing this, so we can build some connections with people on campus.”
"Hop like a Que" was fun for all. Seeing the girls get on the stage in matching outfits and imitating what they were taught was so cool and refreshing to see brought to Missouri Western campus.
It was also good seeing the Divine Nine unity at the show. We had the beautiful women of Delta Sigma Theta and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority there. Men of Alpha Phi Alpha and Phi beta sigma were in the house too.
At the end of the show, Marshawn Kemp gave announcements that Omega Psi Phi fraternity will be officially charted on Missouri Western campus as a fraternity.
