As I, and the 2022 graduating class, prepare to move on from this place, I look back at the four years I’ve experienced here at Missouri Western. What some could consider the most tumultuous time to be a student here was definitely a roller coaster.
To the amazing staff here at Griffon News, I thank you for the incredible memories. I have learned so much about our student body, but also so much about my passion for writing. This publication has been an outlet on both frustrating days and my happiest days. I will forever hold my time here close to my heart.
I am honored to have been the lifestyles editor for the past two semesters. It will be hard to let go, but I know it will be in good hands with Thomas as the leader. I cannot wait to see all that you and future staffers accomplish.
The amazing women in Griffon sports have served as an inspiration to me since I first stepped foot on campus for the first time as a freshman in high school. The strong and talented women with Griffon soccer will continue to inspire me for years to come. Ladies, take nothing for granted and remember to stand up for yourselves and your teammates. You all deserve the world; go after it!
My professors in the Department of Communication have brought out the best in me. I came in as an insecure freshman who didn’t know where I fit in in the media. I’m leaving as a woman who has gained endless skills and confidence in herself. I am incredibly excited to go into the field of communication, no matter what that role is going to be. I owe it all to my professors.
To my classmates and roommates, thank you for four years of memories that
I will be able to look back on with smiles and fondness. We went through hell with the retrenchment and covid, but we survived, and we’re better for it.
To my family over at the St. Joseph Mustangs thank you for everything. During my summer at Phil Welch Stadium, I fell in love with this community, and my respect for this town reached a new height. I learned so much through that internship and will be a Mustangs fan for life.
To those of you that aren’t graduating, I challenge you to take pride in your work and in Missouri Western. Get involved and support your fellow Griffons because that will bring this place back to life. Go to a sports event, and support the different clubs on campus. Most importantly support each other.
Lifestyles editor signing off,
Elora
