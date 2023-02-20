On Feb. 17, Marvel released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to kick off phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With performances from Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and more, the film exceeded performance expectations set by some in phase four (looking at you, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).
With a 47% critic score and an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clear that there are some mixed feelings about whether it was actually a good movie or not.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU,” Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes stated.
Quantumaina does a good job of introducing new characters and building on ones we already knew. After her 30 years stuck in the quantum realm (the microworld that you fall into if you shrink so much that you find yourself slipping between subatomic particles, obviously), Janet Van Dyne (Pfeiffer) turns out to be a lot more badass than I ever thought. Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) is a teenager and does not think her dad deserves a break, even though he helped save the universe from Thanos. She's also really smart now and has been sending signals to the quantum realm to see what’s down there.
New entries in the MCU consist of Bill Murray, Chidi from the Good Place and a gooey creature that has a resemblance to Meik from Thor. Actually, there’s a lot of similarities between this movie and Thor: Ragnarok: a hero stranded on a mysterious planet/realm where time moves differently, a leader that talks to the poor through telegrams and a broken village wanting to start a revolution. If the humor was not so bad, you would have thought Taika Waititi directed it.
Ever since Avengers: Endgame, there has been a hole in the MCU when it comes to hitting the mark with humor. Quantiumania tries it’s best to lighten the mood but it just makes you want to cringe.
“It's hard to decide if Quantumania needs more of this kind of joke, or less,” Bilge Ebiri wrote for Vulture. “There are a few other stabs at cheeky humor, including a gelatinous creature that gets very excited at the thought of having holes. (It’s funny the first two times it eagerly says “holes,” but eventually you start to live in fear of another “holes” line.)”
Overall, it was a comic book movie where the good guys win. The villain was not defeated once and for all and will definitely be returning (proven in the first post-credit scene) but for now Ant-Man, the Wasp, Lang, Hank Pym and Van Dyne get to live as one big (and small) happy family.
