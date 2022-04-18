Percy Jackson and the Olympians fans have taken over social media platforms for the week. On Monday, the author of the popular series, Rick Riordan, announced massive news: Walker Scobell will play the part of the titular role in the upcoming TV show adaptation.
Riordan himself is currently writing the show along with Jon Steinberg, and it will stream on Disney+ under the direction of James Bobin. Fans have already embraced Scobell with open arms and flock to his latest film, the Adam Project, to see the young star in action.
They are not just excited to see their favorite demigod come to life; in fact, the world of Percy Jackson has seen the silver screen before. In reality, the Disney+ show is a redemption, a chance to right the wrongs of the previous attempt. With fandom accordingly in chaos, there is no better time to look back on the original Percy Jackson adaptation – more pressingly, how it failed at far more than simply being a decent movie.
Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief hit theatres in 2010, the first of two movies ever to be adapted from the novels. From an objective viewpoint, the film was mediocre. Though it certainly earned back its budget in box office sales alone, it only has a 5.8/10 on IMDb and a 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. While this is predominantly due to the sloppy plot and awkward writing, followers of the books were beyond furious.
It was apparent something was wrong with the film before it reached the big screen. The most blatant change was that, in the movie, Percy was 16 years old – a whopping four years older than the protagonist was in the book. Some may claim this is an insignificant change; however, the age of Percy is a critical point in the books. Part of the reason for the success of the series is its relatability. A fourth grader can pick up the Lightning Thief and connect with twelve-year-old Percy, and to take that away in the film breaks an essential concept.
The flaws of the movie go far beyond tweaking character sheets. The plot so severely deviates from the source material that it is almost unrecognizable. For example, prophecies are a pivotal piece in the books. The demigods of Camp Half-Blood can be assigned quests via the Oracle of Delphi, and not only is it a call to adventure but to be granted a prophecy is the highest honor (as well as an immense source of conflict between characters). In the movie, on the other hand, the main characters kick-start the adventure by simply running away.
While these choices can be waved off as creative liberty or as the only way to condense 377 pages into a two-hour runtime, they propose a profound, more troubling question with movie adaptations of books: why? Why is it a common phenomenon that beloved novels are used as simply inspiration for films, only for the producer to advertise them as if they are identical?
The answer comes down to a severe lack of creativity and, of course, money. In a worst-case scenario, producers take a piece of literature and spit out a film as cheap as possible, then slap the same name on it to bait original fans into paying to see it. In a best-case scenario, producers read an idea proposed in a novel and see its potential for a different medium but lack a passion for the entire book. They then take the pieces they like and adjust the rest to fit their idea, regardless of how true it stays to the source.
Despite it being best-case, the latter option may be worse because it emphasizes a fundamental flaw in our understanding of storytelling – because it is a forgivable action. Many people do not see an issue with the first Lightning Thief film, arguing that die-hard fans of the books are too hard on its failures. "Creative liberties," they say as if it is positive in context.
Why then? If these changes are the creativity of the film writers at work, why not take it all the way? Use the ideas of Riordan as inspiration, then craft something genuinely original, a masterpiece of their own. The Lightning Thief movie certainly was halfway there already.
Forgiving these attempts only normalizes the action, to begin with, when in reality, if it were not for the contract, it would be a crime. If you are going to make an adaptation, make an adaptation. No one enjoys a rip-off, especially not the original creator. "To you guys, it's a couple hours' entertainment," Riordan said regarding the movie. "To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder."
"But it's fine. All fine," Riordan added. "We're gonna fix it soon."
