As a football fan, you long for the next season to arrive before the current one ends. You long to see your team on the big screen, strategizing the perfect fantasy football team and for us Kansas City Chiefs fans, hearing the infamous “TOUCHDOWN! KANSAS CITY!” from the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus.
Until the season begins in September, teams all over the National Football League (NFL) get to work prepping their players. For the Chiefs, they head up north to St. Joseph, MO to the campus of Missouri Western State University. The team has been coming to MWSU for the past 12 years. As a student attending MWSU, I cannot help but have some sense of shock knowing such high-profile people are staying in the same place I call home. . . it is a little mind-blowing.
Camp kicked off Wednesday, July 27, but the Chiefs wanted to kick off their 2022 Training Camp season off right, and what better way to do so than with a Red Friday Rally?
The Red Rally was set with fun festivities in downtown St. Joe in Civic Center Park, including performances by some artists well-known by Chiefs Kingdom: the Chiefs Rumble Drumline, Blane Howard, MizzNekol and the legendary KCMO native, Tech N9ne.
I don't know about you, but as someone who grew up listening to Tech N9ne, getting to know Blane Howard through his music and love of Chiefs and as a fellow percussionists, I was ready for the Friday fun.
…..and man, was it fun.
I can truly say that seeing a Red Friday party up close and personal was truly an experience that I will never forget. The party kicked off with live music from KC DJs and then the performance of Blane Howard. Blane set the stage for the Chiefs as he sang his song, “Run it Back”, the hit that took the Chiefs Kingdom by storm back in 2020.
The Mayor of St. Joe and some other Chiefs officials introduced some members of the Chiefs Hall of Fame. The Mayor also presented KC Wolf, the beloved Chiefs mascot with a key to the city of St. Joseph. Afterwards, the man, the myth, the legendary voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus took the stage after a rocking performance from the Chiefs Rumble Drumline. Finally, MizzNekol opened up for the famed man of the hour, Mr. Strange Music himself, Tech N9ne.
The crowd went WILD when Tech was introduced, myself included. It felt like I was at a Tech N9ne concert. Being out in front of live music after a two-year hiatus felt great.The energy of the night was so positive, adrenaline boosting and somewhat refreshing. If people got this excited in college-town St. Joe at a small park concert, I could just see the size of the crowd at one of his concerts.
Overall, the night was filled with fun, excitement and it definitely encouraged myself and the other fans in attendance to what is to come within the next few weeks of training camp. As a newbie to the world of training camp and the events involved, let’s just say that after witnessing this last Friday’s events, I will definitely continue this for years to come.
Training camp will continue until August 18th. For more information about training camp, go to https://www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/.
