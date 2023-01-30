It felt great seeing Scott Rolen get voted into the Hall of Fame.
Not only was Rolen an elite hitter and fielder at the hot corner for his whole career, but his induction is sentimental for personal reasons. He’s the first longtime Cardinal to be inducted in a number of years. His big hits in 2004 and 2006 are permanently etched into the memory of many Cardinals fans.
Rolen’s induction, along with many steroid affiliated players no longer being on the ballot, creates an interesting ballot for 2024. Rolen going from just over 10 percent his first year to making it in is proof of a changing landscape when it comes to BBWAA voters. Counting stats like home runs, RBI and batting average are getting replaced by advanced stats like W.A.R., OPS+ and ERA+ for pitchers.
The three players that didn’t make the cut this year are all in good shape. Todd Helton, a Rockies icon at 1B, gained 76 additional votes for 72.2 percent in his fifth year on the ballot. He will get in. It’s not a matter of if, but when.
Also making a major jump was Billy Wagner, up to 68.1 percent. Getting to the 75 percent threshold will be difficult with two years left, but Larry Walker’s late surge proved that no rise is too insurmountable.
The third player has a fascinating case. With 58.1 percent of votes in his sixth year on the ballot, Andruw Jones is considered one of the best defensive center fielders of all time. Add that to his 434 career home runs and he seems like no brainer. That’s not the case, as he had a pretty steep decline from 2007 onward. It’s going to be close for him.
Perhaps the most interesting case on the ballot is Carlos Beltran, fresh off of his first year of eligibility. At face value, he should be a no-brainer, with the fourth-most home runs by a switch hitter, an above 70 W.A.R., a pair of Silver Sluggers and three Gold Gloves.
However, the lasting image of his legacy to some fans is his involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros sign stealing controversy. The players that played the biggest parts aren’t clear, but many suspect him as the veteran leader who was instrumental in starting the events. He had a strong first showing at 46.5 percent; but that’s a long way from the 75 percent needed.
Along with these interesting candidates is a fascinating new batch of Hall of Fame nominees. Included in the new class is the most surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer since Derek Jeter- Adrian Beltre.
Beltre checks off every box, elite hitting and fielding, great longevity and most of all, the character clause. You’d be hard pressed to find someone that doesn’t like Beltre, a guy who simply loved the game as much as anybody.
Along with Beltre is another potential first-ballot player in Joe Mauer, a man who was born and raised in Minnesota, where he spent his entire fantastic career. Simply put, he won three batting titles as a catcher. He’s going to be borderline in year one, but he will be in Cooperstown some day.
Aside from Chase Utley, the new class has some guys who may hang around; but don’t seem to have the best shot at getting in. As for who gets in come January 2024, I predict that we will see Helton, Beltre and Mauer get inducted. It’s as interesting a class as ever and the discussion will have to be had.
