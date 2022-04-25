Growing up, there was nothing I loved more everyday after school than coming home to my beloved Playstation 2. At the time, I viewed it as the ultimate console, and to this day, it still has some of my favorite controllers and games. Among these games stands one that towers above the rest: "Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga."
From running through the Lego world of the cantina or Dexter's dinner, it was a world full of amazement. As I grew older, the Playstation 2 got outdated as did my will to continue to play after 100% the game. For this reason when I heard about the new Lego Star Wars remaster, I was so excited that I marked my phone calendar over a year before the game would even be released.
"Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" was released on April 5, 2022, and consists of levels from all nine movies. While I was hoping for an exact remake of the originals, what we did get was special in its own way. The new set up features a unique open world like system, and the ability to travel between worlds rather than between only levels.
This game created an entirely new function of space battles and flying yourself between planets that adds a nice break between doing just back to back levels. It is also a fun new way of collecting money in a fast way rather than destroying small objects every five seconds.
Once you are landed on a planet, you can explore to your heart's content to collect Kyber Bricks using all the different characters at your disposal. When it comes to the use of those bricks, that is a whole new function implemented into this game. You now have your very own skill tree for several different types of characters as well as a core tree dedicated to health and stud collection.
The skill tree I am sad to say, however, is not much of an addition as with how easy the Lego games are already, it almost makes the game way too much of a breeze. I would enjoy it more if they could add more helpful skills, such as an extended reach when using the force to lift items or a speed boost to slower characters.
When it comes to the levels themselves, they are all wonderful callbacks to the old games but still lack some of the classic charm. Many Star Wars fans know that the Mos Espa race was one of the hardest levels in the whole franchise. I am sad to report that this race was a cake walk, and I completed it on the first try. The Boba Fett battle was another legendary fight that me and my brother in co-op completed easily in the first few seconds. I am unsure whether the game was made easier for kids or if I just have more skills as an adult.
Overall, I enjoy the different changes made, such as the space travel and open world, but it still feels like some of that old lego charm just isn’t there like it quite used to be. There are also many glitches in the game, but they have made them all very fun, so I really won’t be complaining about those as I kind of hope they keep them in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.