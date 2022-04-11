One thing that has always fascinated me is how logical fallacies and bad information can spiral an otherwise rational person down a path of lunacy and failure. Logic often acts as a web, with every thought interlinking with the morals, beliefs and ideas of the person who wields it. As a result, sound logic leads to good choices, while flawed logic leads to a chaotic mindset, excuses and lies. Such is the case with the LGBT movement. What started as a libertarian movement looking for equality has turned into a deranged fixation with sexualizing everything, even our children.
6 months ago, if you asked a member of the DNC whether they supported teaching the "gay agenda" in schools, they would have told you that such beliefs were non-existent or a conspiracy theory. Now though, the left openly opposes quite possibly the most important government decision passed on behalf of students since Roe v. Wade; the "Don't Say Gay" law.
Despite its name, the "Don't Say Gay" law does not ban the use of the word gay in schools or public life. This name is part of a liberal lie, claiming that the Floridian law bars teaching students about homosexuality, or any other LGBT stance, at any point in schools to the point where the word gay is not even allowed to be mentioned. The hoax even went so far as to become a rallying cry for the left, with celebrities like Mark Hamill making fools of themselves by releasing Tweets with the word gay pasted over and over.
In truth, the new law does ban the teaching of LGBT beliefs in school, from pre-kindergarten to third grade. This time constraint matches up with the previous standard with teaching the existence of sex in schools, that being fourth grade. Somehow, however, this standard is apparently frowned upon by the left, who claims that the new law will "kill trans and gay kids," kids who somehow are going to die because they don't know that it's possible to give each other blowjobs when they're 5.
The stance against protecting children from being sexualized has become so mainstream that now Disney is "fighting back" against the new law. According to Forbes, Disney issued the following statement:
“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”
At best, these people and companies are simply ignorant, lazily disregarding what the law actually states in favor of garnering woke clout. At worst, they are legitimately attempting to sexually exploit children for their own twisted self-conformations. Either way, the logical end to these beliefs is what is most terrifying.
