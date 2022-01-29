With what little free time I do have after a long day of classes or on the weekends, my go-to choice of relaxation is to watch a movie or play video games. Today’s topic of review, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, filled both of those categories in a unique way many games can’t or don’t even try to pull off anymore.
I went into the franchise of Metal Gear Solid completely blind, unaware of the immersive world and lore I was about to dive into headfirst. While this game is not the first to release, it is often suggested as a starting point into the franchise. The game was released in 2004 as the fifth in the franchise but was a prequel to all of the events from the previous games. For the majority of this review, I am only going to focus on the plot from this game alone as the Metal Gear franchise is amazing but also very confusing and convoluted, and I lack the word count to even begin to explain the entire timeline of these games.
For a brief explanation of the plot of the game, Snake Eater is set in 1964 where your character codenamed “Naked Snake” is attempting to rescue the Russian rocket scientist Sokolov, sabotage a dangerous superweapon capable of nuking nations and defeat his former boss that defected. For many, this might sound like a very generic plot to an action movie, but Snake Eater takes a different approach to the situation.
This is where the game shines through almost as more of a movie than a game, featuring extensive cut scenes that look at what truly defines honor in a soldier as Snake focuses on completing his mission while also struggling to come to terms with the actions of his hero and idol his former boss. In addition to Snake, the game boasts a wide variety of iconic characters that all feature their roles in Snake’s journey through the Soviet jungle.
When you're not watching these long movie-like cutscenes, you get to experience a whole other side of the game in its functions and detailed gameplay. The game has so many features that no creator other than Hideo Kojima would even attempt to include. Among these is a camouflage system where you must swap what Snake is wearing to blend into the environment and a hunger system that requires you to eat local wildlife with Snake being picky with his food and even growing tired of it if you eat the same animal too many times, resulting in it losing its healing abilities, and that is just to name a few.
While everything I have said prior may make this game sound like the most perfect creation in all of history, there is as always a catch I saved for last. The soundtrack is amazing; the story is superb; the characters are all well written, but the controls of this game are awful. The X button is to shoot which feels illegal. When caught by the enemy, you’ll scramble, looking for the button to stand up and to stop crawling, and not to mention, the melee attacks can be very difficult to pull off. So, while the game is a wonder to watch and play, the controls hurt the enjoyment and feeling of being this cool super spy as your always scrambling to figure out what button to press due to there being drastically different controls compared to any other game you have played.
Overall I would recommend anyone to play this game has the time and will to put up with the controls but at the very least would suggest to everyone that they watch the story and gameplay online. If you are anything like me, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will leave you wanting every detail about the Metal Gear franchise and wanting to see every little easter egg Kojima hid in the game.
