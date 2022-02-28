One of the many things that technological advancements have blessed our society with is the ability to mass-produce high-quality music. With this blessing, people from all walks of life can come together and create music in fashions that were inconceivable to the human mind. These songs come and go due to the release of new hits and flops, with few universally standing the test of time. There are, however, a chosen few that garner respect from the masses decades after their releases. One of these songs is The Sound of Silence by Simeon & Garfunkel.
The Sound of Silence is an odd song, not because of its meaning but its lyrics and tune. The tune of the song is very calm, even originally only featuring an acoustic guitar. It was only later, when the song initially flopped, that producer Tom Wilson added in drums, electric guitars and other electric instruments to the track that the song found traction across the globe (TheWordCounter.com). However, the song's relaxing nature stands in stark contrast with its lyrics, featuring a very disturbing theme.
"And in the naked light I saw
Ten thousand people, maybe more
People talking without speaking
People hearing without listening
People writing songs that voices never share
No one dared
Disturb the sound of silence
'Fools,' said I, 'You do not know
Silence like a cancer grows
Hear my words that I might teach you
Take my arms that I might reach you.'
But my words like silent raindrops fell
And echoed in the wells of silence." (AZLyrics.com)
The theme that The Sound of Silence presents is people unable to reach one another and communicate. Many organizations document that this was Paul Simeon's intention when writing the song, at least from an emotional perspective. It was Simeon's intention for the song to be about "The inability of people to communicate with each other emotionally, but not necessarily intentionally. It is about people who are unable to love each other." (PsychiatricTimes.com). The lyrics' contrast with the song's tune further cements this notion. The calm tune gives the lyrics a mask of being something good or acceptable, but when the veil of perception is ripped away through examination of the lyrics, you can see just how demented and real the song is.
On top of this, whether intentional or not, Simeon's sound of silence phrase has a double meaning. The sound of silence in the song is primarily in reference to the silence of ideas through a lack of communication, but it also holds the underlying meaning of groupthink. In the end, both groupthink and the silence of ideas go hand-in-hand but thinking about The Sound of Silence from this perspective begins to make the rest of the lyrics appear even harsher.
"And the people bowed and prayed
To the neon god they made
And the sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming
And the sign said, 'The words of the prophets
Are written on the subway walls
And tenement halls
And whispered in the sounds of silence.'"
When reading this phrase without the mentality of an underlying group-think theme, the lyrics seem to be talking about advertising or television serving as people's primary teacher and that the prophets, seemingly in reference to the downtrodden and silenced in the real world, are forced to write on the walls to be heard. When adding in the group-think idea, the overall message stays the same but with the added idea of the neon god being representative of propaganda and the prophets being the silenced voices and ideas left out by group-think philosophies.
The Sound of Silence is a very interesting song, one that's lyrics are liquid enough to adapt to changing times and still hold their original meaning. I believe that this song is about the dissemination of ideas failing, either by groupthink, cancellation or other problems. Once the spreading of ideas fails, communication ceases, and the only thing left is the sound of silence.
/* inline tdc_css att */.tdi_78{margin-bottom:2px !important;}/* portrait */@media (min-width: 768px) and (max-width: 1018px){.tdi_78{margin-bottom:0px !important;}}/* custom css */.tdb-post-meta{ margin-bottom: 16px; col, Bonner, M., By, Bonner, M., -, J. W., -, P. M., -, S. R., -, R. D., -, G. T., -, A. M. K., & -, J. L. (2019, November 11). Paul Simon on "The sound of silence", Art Garfunkel and Graceland: "The music keeps growing": Page 3 of 6. UNCUT. Retrieved March 1, 2022, from https://www.uncut.co.uk/features/paul-simon-sound-silence-art-garfunkel-graceland-music-keeps-growing-103312/3/
Allan Tasman, M. D. (2020, November 16). Sound of silence. Psychiatric Times. Retrieved March 1, 2022, from https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/sound-silence
And the sign said, "the words of the prophets are written on the subway walls and tenement halls / and whispered in the sound of silence". Genius. (n.d.). Retrieved March 1, 2022, from https://genius.com/1938676
AZLyrics - request for access. AZLyrics.com. (n.d.). Retrieved March 1, 2022, from https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/simongarfunkel/thesoundofsilence.html
Songfacts. (n.d.). The sound of silence by Simon & Garfunkel - Songfacts. Song Meanings at Songfacts. Retrieved March 1, 2022, from https://www.songfacts.com/facts/simon-garfunkel/the-sound-of-silence
What does sound of silence mean? The Word Counter. (2021, July 26). Retrieved March 1, 2022, from https://thewordcounter.com/meaning-of-sound-of-silence/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.