For a long time growing up, when my mind thought of anime, it was always something full of action like Dragon Ball or Naruto. I was always waiting to see the next big fight scene that ends with a giant explosion or a villain being launched into space. It wasn’t until I watched the anime Mob Psycho that I realized that a show doesn’t need high-quality fights or even animation to be good. Rather than see a strong main character physically, Mob Psycho is a show of a relationship between a student and his master.
Mob Psycho 100 originally began as a manga by Japanese artist ONE that was posted online. Following Dark Horse Comics translating the manga to English, where it found some popularity, Japanese studio Bones brought the story to life in its anime adaptation. The first season of Mob Psycho aired in July 2016 and was received positively, as was the second season released in 2019.
For those who haven’t heard of the anime Mob Psycho 100, the show follows protagonist Shigeo Kageyama. Shigeo, who goes by Mob, is a middle schooler with psychic powers that are not fully in his control. The show is a journey of Mob trying to learn how to deal with his feelings that he often can’t convey. Alternatively, he loses control of himself and his powers when his stress level hits 100, and he can no longer hold back the emotions fighting to get out.
Each episode's plot revolves around Mob’s work with his master, a supposed psychic exorcist named Reigen Arataka. To the audience and everyone around them at first glance, Reigen is clearly a con man using Mob for his powers. I say at first glance as the show focuses heavily on the relationship between Mob and Reigen. It's this relationship that puts Mob's emotions and stresses to the limit as they let out in his explosions of power.
While Reigen does use Mob to a certain extent, such as calling him out of school or paying him very little of a wage for every exorcism job he encounters, the show balances this out with positives. As they adventure, slaying ghosts, the socially inept Mob learns from his master the skills to make friends, control his emotions and most importantly how to control his powers. While Mob lacks emotion and character, Reigen is bursting with it and knows the right course of action to make it through any situation stress-free.
One of his essential lessons to young Mob throughout the series that Reigen instills is that powers don't make you any more special than anyone else. He also teaches that Mob’s dangerous powers aren’t any different from someone with a knife. Although power can be a valuable tool, it should never be used as a weapon. This plot point returns in many situations where Mob faces the stressful dilemma of whether he respects his bosses' teachings or saves his friends wielding his powers as a weapon.
Mob Psycho 100 is a difficult show to explain due to its lack of a central story, but that is what makes the show so loveable. In between the comedic panels, the show will flash to and the cool and colorful fights of the show, you have Mob and Reagan, who put the real emotional tension and interest into the show. If anyone has any interest in anime, then Mob Psycho 100 is a must-watch, that once you start you won't be able to stop.
