James Cameron’s Titanic and Michael Bay’s Pearl Harbor are similar in that they both use a huge historical event as a backdrop for a romance involving fictional characters. Titanic is universally loved while Pearl Harbor has been panned by viewers since its release.
There are many reasons why Titanic works, and Pearl Harbor doesn’t. We can point out the discrepancies between the filmmakers for hours, but when it comes to the historical accuracy, characters, and delivery, Cameron’s 1997 classic wins every category.
The first thing is something that Titanic had a head start with, and that is the fact that there was an 85-year gap between the actual event and the film’s release. Pearl Harbor had a mere 60-year gap.
By 1997 only six survivors of the titanic were alive, and only two were ever known to have seen the movie. In 2001, countless men and women had been at the Pearl Harbor attack, and even more, had lived through the repercussions of it.
This, of course, attributed to how audiences viewed the historical aspects of the films. Titanic is regarded as near perfect when it comes to how precise the historical aspect is, though there is one scene that has garnered some controversy.
Cameron’s film depicts First Officer William Murdoch shooting two passengers before shooting himself in the dying moments of the ship. This choice is argued against as there are multiple conflicting reports of what happened.
Murdoch’s family and hometown in Scotland took the decision to heart. Cameron and the crew behind the film have since apologized for the decision to dramatize his story.
“I think I have come to the realization that it was probably wrong to portray a specific person, in this case, First Officer Murdoch, as the one who fired the weapon,” Cameron said. “Murdoch has a family, and they took exception to that, and I think rightly so.
Beyond some insensitive portrayals of historical figures, the inaccuracies such as the gates in the third class can be argued depending on the survivor or historian you talk to.
On the opposite of this is the endless list of inaccuracies in Pearl Harbor. There are small things that trained eyes might see, like ships missing their war paint or technology and vehicles from the Korean War making an appearance.
However, some are inexcusable. In the film, the Japanese are depicted targeting a hospital on the island, which didn’t happen. The other laughable offense is that Ben Affleck’s character fought for a division in the Royal Air Force (RAF) before the attack on Pearl Harbor. While this would have been possible after the United States joined the war, it was illegal for an American to fight for another country while America was neutral.
Historian and author of multiple WWII novels, Harry Gailey, points out another discrepancy in how the Japanese were portrayed in the film.
“They have Japanese torpedo bombers attacking American airfields. What are they going to torpedo on an airfield?” Gailey said. “They spend [just under] $150 million on this thing. They should have been able to afford a historian.”
Pearl Harbor also tried to do something with its characters that Titanic did before it, and that was the romance. Jack and Rose are iconic for several reasons the characters of Danny, Rafe and Evelyn in Pearl Harbor are not.
While Jack and Rose’s relationship is romanticized, it’s also simple and easy for an audience to follow. The convoluted mess of a love triangle in Pearl Harbor is forgettable and cringe-worthy.
Renowned movie critic, Roger Ebert, gave the film one and a half stars and was appalled by the way that the romance took over the story.
“There is not a shred of conviction or chemistry in the love triangle, which results after Rafe returns alive to Hawaii shortly before the raid on Pearl Harbor and is angry at Evelyn for falling in love with Danny,” Ebert said. “Why do the filmmakers think we want to see this, unrelieved by intelligence, viewpoint or insight? It was a terrible, terrible day. Three thousand died in all. This is not a movie about them.”
That’s not to say that Jack and Rose don’t take away from the lives lost on the Titanic, as Cameron delivers the story in a more tasteful way. You see how individuals in different classes experienced the ship, but also the tragedy. The tragedy itself isn’t overshadowed by the romance. Yes, you follow Jack and Rose as they try to escape the ship, but you also cut to the experience of historical figures.
Both films clock in at over three hours, with extensive sequences of peril. Titanic is structured to have a majority of the film taking place on the ship itself, and, according to Jennifer Van Evra of the Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), there’s a reason for that.
“The film, minus the present-day scenes and the credits, runs two hours and 40 minutes, the exact time it took for the Titanic to go down in the frigid waters,” Evra said. “The collision with the iceberg reportedly went on for 37 seconds, the same length as the collision in the film.”
The same praise can be made for Pearl Harbor as it’s considered to hold the majority of the historical accuracies in the film. The consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is:
“Pearl Harbor tries to be the Titanic of war movies, but it’s just a tedious romance filled with laughably bad dialogue. The 40 minute action sequence is spectacular though.”
While the runtimes of the films didn’t deter audiences from seeing them, it’s clear which one comes out on top of the box office. Titanic was the first film in history to make over one billion dollars.
While Titanic has Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Pearl Harbor has Ben Affleck and Kate Beckinsale. Titanic has Avatar creator James Cameron. Pearl Harbor has the director of the Transformers movies. Titanic has Celine Dion, while Pearl Harbor has Faith Hill.
It's clear which historical drama comes out on top and why. Titanic is worth the three-hour viewing, while Pearl Harbor is maybe worth the forty-minute action scene.
