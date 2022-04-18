Netflix is home to some pretty crazy reality tv shows. Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind took the world by storm upon their releases, and now The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on is the latest to shake up the genre.
The Ultimatum takes six dating couples and separates them. For three weeks, individuals dated someone else from the cast in a ‘trial marriage.’ After those three weeks, they would return to the significant other they arrived with.
At the end of the ‘experiment’, the couples choose to get married, leave with someone else or leave alone. The results are surprising at times and terrible at others.
In all honesty, none of these people should be dating anybody. It’s a cast of people crazy enough to put their established relationships at risk in favor of a few minutes of fame.
Despite rotten reviews by critics and viewers, many have found the time to "hate-watch" the new dating series. Critic Briana Lawrence of The Mary Sue found Love is Blind to be a more enjoyable time than The Ultimatum
“This show is a trainwreck, which I already knew it would be, but I thought it would be a more enjoyable trainwreck,” Lawrence said.
Even with quite a few off-script twists, they don’t save the show. Most of these twists are extremely cringeworthy and make the audience feel uncomfortable.
Vanity Fair entertainment critic, Tracy Moore, calls the show unwatchable and yet, hard to look away from.
“An experiment from the creators of Love is Blind so torturous it should probably invoke ethical review by the Office for Human Research Protections,” Moore said.
Lucy Mangan, reality show aficionado for The Guardian, thinks the memorable cast of out-there personalities brings the drama.
“Oh, the entertainment. Oh, the escapism. Oh, the glory of letting hate for this flow untrammeled through you, washing the mental detritus of the day away and leaving you cleansed, empty and ready for the next day’s accrual of cares and woes,” Mangan said. “It’s shit - but you can’t move on.”
When it comes to Netflix dating shows it’s hard to rank this dumpster fire over the beloved trash that is Love Is Blind or the maddening Marriage or Mortgage. At 10 episodes, it has a long run time, and it’s easy to divert to scrolling through your phone from time to time, but when the twists hit, mouths drop open, and you can’t look away.
The Ultimatum was initially teased after the reunion episode of Love is Blind season 2. It premiered on April 6, with the first half of the season. The final episode and the reunion were released a few weeks later after weeks of reflection and tension building.
