St. Joseph, MO (64507)

Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.