Fresh faces and new outlooks led Missouri Western Men’s and Women’s Basketball into the 2022 MIAA Basketball Media Day in Kansas City. Exciting exhibition games lay within both programs preseason to get these squads ready.

Coming into this season the men's team is no. 7 in the MIAA Preseason Coaches poll. Then no. 6 in the media poll.

Coach Candi Whitaker's squad is no. 4 in the coaches poll and no. 5 in the media poll. Their overall record ended in a favorable 24-10. Knocked out in the second round of the MIAA Conference tournament by Missouri Southern with the multi-award winner Lacy Stokes. It didn't seem to matter when they fought all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament when they were knocked out by Grand Valley State in Birmingham.

Women’s basketball junior guard and NCAA Central Regional Tournament MVP Brionna Budgets attended the festivities at the College Basketball Experience. The Central Arkansas transfer has seen this program through thick and thin over the last two years.

“Last year with the change, we learned each other and had new players come in,” said Budgetts. “We were able to compete against each other each and every other day. We worked hard to get to where we were and how we ended.”

The women’s basketball’s only exhibition match will be against Division I Creighton University on Oct 26 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Many remember how last season ended in Birmingham. Their 24-10 overall record was a major bounceback compared to last season and the Griffons look to capitalize on their returners with incoming freshmen and transfers.

This program has the gift of new perspective in additions made over the offseason. Three promising freshmen are joining this seasoned squad along with some intriguing transfers. Although Griffon fans will have to wait to see the debut of one new player.

Whitaker shared at the Griffon Luncheon on Oct 10 that former Gorilla Jayme Jackson will not be making her debut this coming season due to undisclosed eligibility issues. The coaching staff also expanded with the addition of veteran coach Jim Wiede and 2021-22 standout Jaelyn Haggard joining as a grad assistant.

Last season is not this season, but last season did teach a lot according to Whitaker.

“We didn’t make it bigger than it was, but appreciate all the players that took us on that run. Hope for the returners it planted a seed, on what could happen and how much they enjoyed it,” said Whitaker to Rezac. “It has been tremendous and has set a tone in our culture.”

Their regular season is currently scheduled to begin against the University of Minnesota Duluth on Nov. 5 in Kansas City.

Recruiting went well in the offseason for Will Martin and his staff with multiple Division I transfers including local Ethan Kilgore. He comes home after a brief stint at the University of Idaho, ready to compete.

They will play two exhibition games, the one gaining a lot of attention is their game against the University of Kentucky on Oct 30 in Lexington.

The opportunity to play a higher competition to help mold their talent is invaluable.

Last season ended with a record of 14-17 with a defeat in the first round of the MIAA tournament against Rogers State University. Will Eames is back for his fifth season with the black and gold. The 2022 MIAA Third Team member is learning from the past.

Last season’s early exit taught the team a lot for the year to come.

“For us it was look ourselves in the mirror and see what we had to do to get better,” said Eames. “My biggest role is to lead this team and I don’t care if I play five minutes or if I play 30 minutes. At the end of the day, can we all put it together?”.

The men will take flight into the regular season against University of Minnesota Crookston on Nov 11 at MWSU Fieldhouse.

Last season is now officially the past, this season is ready to be written. Whether or not some programs will have a repeat of their success is to be determined. Basketball is ready to fill the MWSU Fieldhouse and make Looney loud yet again.