The Missouri Western men's and women's golf teams were back in action this past week. They were competing in the MIAA Conference Championship. The men took home sixth place while the women took home seventh. The Conference Championship is a wrap on the season for both teams.
The men placed above Washburn, Fort Hays, Lincoln and Newman. Tom Buffington was solid for the Griffons all tournament long. He led the way with 14 birdies, he shot 225 which was nine over par. He finished 13th place. Jett Simmons was the next placer for Missouri Western, finishing tied for 28th. He shot 15 over par for a final total of 231. Senior Matt Thoms and freshman Jeffery Johnston were the next to be seen for the Griffons. They finished 30th and 32nd, respectively. Rounding up the Griffons was senior Cris Rudowsy who placed 38th with a final score of 239.
Freshman Jeffery Johnston also received an honor for first-team all-MIAA. It is the first Griffon freshman to take home this award since the legendary Patrick McCarthy did it in 2016. Johnston will be a big piece for the Griffons to try and recruit around to load their team lineup over the next three years.
As for the seniors, they will be saying goodbye to their collegiate golf careers. Tom Buffington and Matt Thoms Missouri Western careers have officially closed.
“It’s surreal, without a doubt. You don’t think about it ending until it actually ends,” Thoms said. “I am so thankful for my time in Missouri and the people I met and some of the experiences I was able to have. They won’t ever be taken for granted.”
The women, per usual, were led by All-MIAA threat, Alycia Gan. She finished tied for sixth with an impressive 234 total, 18 over par. Anna Bech was next to place, she finished tied for 36th with a final score of 252, 36 over par. Julia Hofmanova and Florence Phan both finished tied for 41st with a score of 256. The Griffons were rounded out by Madi Vine, who shot 260.
In round three, the Griffons cut 10 strokes off their score and gained a lot of ground in the standings. The Missouri Western women’s golf team now awaits its fate until the Central Region is announced later this upcoming week. The three Griffon seniors hope to suit up one last time in black and gold.
