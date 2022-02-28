Missouri Western experienced a lot of ups and downs last week ending 1-2 in conference play and 3-9 on the season.

This schedule was affected by winter weather that hit the St. Joseph area on Feb. 24. Winter weather has taken away five possible opponents for the Griffons this season, leaving them to shake off the rust with almost every series.

Missouri Western beat Truman 10-5 to wrap up the MIAA/GLVC Crossover tournament. In the top of the sixth inning, the Griffons were down 2-0. This game was ignited by Noah Wenger, who brought in Jared Monk and Alex Crouch with his second home run of the season to take the lead 3-2. They would bring in two more runs in the top of the ninth.

After a random midwest snowfall, the Bronchos were able to keep the Griffons at bay by winning 2-0 on Saturday. This home opener for Missouri Western baseball was ruined by Central Oklahoma’s Jacob Bailey, who only allowed one hit through seven innings. The Bronchos were pitching a combined no-hitter on the Griffons until the ninth inning.

Bailey’s no-hitter was ruined by pinch hitter Hunter Olson with a single to center.

“To the people that we’ve played’s credit, there’s been some really tough pitching too,” said Head Coach Buzz Verduzco.

During Sunday's matinee, the Griffons beat the Bronchos, winning 7-4. They were able to get 12 hits off of their conference opponent this time compared to two from the day before.

Missouri Western got their juice from Brenden Anderson with his first blast of the year.

Anderson’s confidence is in his team even as he reflects on his impact.

“Finally getting the bats going, the Griffs are hot. Let’s keep this rolling,” said Anderson.

Another contributor from this game was team home run leader Alex Crouch, who currently sits at five for the season.

“Feels good to drive in runs for the team. Then again, it was a team effort all the way around, and not one guy, it was everybody,” Crouch said.

He definitely had his mark on last week's games. Crouch contributed bombs against Truman State and Central Oklahoma. Crouch currently sits at a team, leading five home runs so far. This total also has him at fourth in the conference just two shy of the league-leading seven.

One of the only positives on Monday was the warmer weather as the Griffons lost to the Bronchos 14-2. Central Oklahoma took advantage of Missouri Western starter Jeremy Schneider. The Bronchos were blasting in the fourth inning with three home runs in a row off of Schneider and RHP Zack Cushing. The Griffon defense also allowed a two run inside the park home run in the top of the seventh.

Missouri Western will be heading to Pittsburg State on Friday, March 4, to start a series against the Gorillas, who have a record of 6-6 overall on their season.