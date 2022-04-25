It was a tedious week for Missouri Western baseball, splitting two games with Quincy University and losing twice to Emporia State. Yet, morale was high, and spirits were lifted thanks to records being broken and a victorious senior day sendoff.

In-game one against Quincy, Missouri Western found themselves in control early thanks to early run production in the first and second inning. With both teams trading runs throughout the game, Missouri Western saw themselves ahead 4-3, coming into the top of the seventh. Missouri Western gave up four runs in the top of the seventh and couldn't catch up to Quincy, falling 7-4 in 7 innings.

After the tough loss that slipped from them, the Griffons turned things around in game 2. The Hawks and the Griffons both scratched two runs in the first inning apiece and kept the game tied into the bottom of the sixth. Enter Alex Crouch, who was one home run away from breaking the single-season home run record. Crouch hit a three-run shot to right field, giving him his 15th home run of the season and the lead where the Griffons kept that until the end of the game emerging victorious 5-2.

After the game, Crouch was in disbelief that he managed to break the home run record and credited the basics.

"It means a lot, letting it soak in because a records a record," Crouch said. "It goes for everybody out there to say that you try to put good swings on balls, and the ball will go."

Head coach Buzz Verduzco was exceptionally vocal about Crouch's impact on the Griffons over the past two seasons.

"He swung the bat as good as anybody for two seasons in a row now," Verduzco said. "You got to tip your cap for that because that's hard to do and in this league too."

Then, against the Hornets, the Griffons found themselves being stunned repeatedly in the first two games. In-game one, the Griffons gave up nine runs in the top of the sixth and failed to get a run. This enabled the mercy rule as the Griffons fell 11-0.

Game two was closer for Missouri Western, but six errors sealed the game. Missouri Western gave up five runs in the first four innings but tried to fight back, though it wasn't enough as they fell 6-3

On Senior Day Sunday, the Griffons managed to emerge victoriously. A Will Courtney grand slam in the bottom of the seventh gave his team a lead that they kept until the end, winning 6-5.

Missouri Western (12-30) will look to finish their season off on a positive note when they take on Missouri Southern in a three-game series.