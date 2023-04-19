In a series against Newman University, Missouri Western’s woes kept showing their faces, as they lost two of three games.

The Griffons were outscored 33-17 in the series. At times they kept each game close but the Jets were too much for the Griffons to handle.

On Friday, March 11, the Griffons lost with the score of 15-5 in a 7-inning mercy rule. Brenden Anderson led the team with 3 RBI in the loss while going 2 for 4 including hitting a triple on the day while Riley Higgins went 2 for 3 and scored 2 runs. The Griffons started off the game with a 1-0 lead in the top of the first behind a single by Rumachik to bring home Ryan Wiese. But the Jets would rally in each of the first three innings.

The Griffons would add two runs in the top of the 4th inning behind an error by Newman that brought in a run and a single by Brenden Anderson. Then they added two more runs in the top of the 6th to delay a mercy rule behind a Brenden Anderson two-run triple. But those would be the last runs as Newman scored two runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to call mercy rule on the game.

Missouri Western was mercy ruled again on Saturday with the score of 12-2 in 7 innings. The game was close until Newman rallied in the 6th and 7th inning to end the game. The Jets scored the first points of the game with a double by Shawn Marquis which brought in a run and a single by Jake Angelico which also brought in a run in the third inning.

At the bottom of the 5th, Newman would score one more run with a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-0. But the Griffons fought back to make the game into a one-run game by scoring two runs off of a two-run single by Hunter Olson which brought home Anderson and Rumachik. But unfortunately, that would be all of the runs for the Griffons as Newman scored the game's final nine runs in the final two innings to make the score 2-12.

On Sunday, the Griffons ended their 10-game losing streak with a win against Newman by a score of 10-6. Some of the players had themselves a day, including Noah Wenger going 5 for 5 on his hits. The Griffons got off to a hot start after a three-run inning led by a Riggins home run. Newman would score a run in the 2nd inning but Missouri Western added another run in the 4th and two more runs in the 5th behind a double by Hunter Olson to bring in and a Rumachik single to bring in Olson.

Newman would make it a one-run game off of a 3 run home run by Vanderpol. But the Griffons fought back by taking advantage of the Jets' mistakes with runs scored due to a wild pitch and an error in the 7th and 8th innings to make it back to a three-run game.

The dagger was when Missouri Western scored two runs in the 9th inning to make it out of reach for Newman to tie the game. Starting pitcher David Steffen shut down Newman by holding Newman to three hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters. Closer Rober Farell earns his first career save by relieving for three innings and only allowing one run.

Missouri Western's next matchup is against Central Missouri.