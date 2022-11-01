I

t was a homecoming affair for the Griffon coaching staff when they traveled to take on No. 4 Kentucky. Head coach Will Martin and assistants Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson returned inside of Rupp Arena after being involved with the Kentucky program. Missouri Western would fall to Kentucky 56-38 after a contested battle.

Missouri Western controlled the game early, jumping out to an 8-7 lead within the first five minutes of the game. However, thanks to a 17-2 run for the Wildcats; they would reclaim the lead 24-10. The Griffons would fight back and cut the lead to six going into halftime trailing 26-18, but that was as close as they would get.

Coming into the second half, the Griffons would be stifled and would end up being outscored 30-20 in the second half. Missouri Western would shoot 7-23 from the field (30.43%) and 2-9 from three (22%). The Griffons would finish shooting a poor 30.7% percent from the field and 13% from downtown.

Kentucky would also see their struggles from the field as they only shot 40.3% from the field but would shoot 31.8% from beyond the arc, aiding their victory. CJ Fredrick would lead the Wildcats in scoring with 15 while for the Griffons Will Eames scored a team-high 12 points grabbing seven rebounds. Taye Fields would also pitch in with nine points and eight rebounds.

Post game, even despite the loss, Martin talked about how much headcoach for Kentucky, John Calipari meant to him and how much he has learned from Calipari.

“We don’t have the resources you all have here at Kentucky, but we do everything the way we do because of Coach Cal,” Martin said per GoGriffons. “For me, personally, it’s a feeling of humility and gratitude that Coach Cal would have has us back.Everything I am as a man, as a coach. is because of Coach Cal."

Calipari also talked about how impressive Missouri Western was during this exhibition and also praised Martin and his coaching.

"Man, did they play hard," Calipari said. "You think that one point they'd go away. But they didn't, they did a better job than me. (Will) is a heck of a coach. A heck of a coach."

Next up for Missouri Western, they begin their official 2022-23 season on Friday, Nov.11 when they take on Minnesota-Crookston inside of the MWSU Fieldhouse. This is game one of the Hillyard Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Classic.