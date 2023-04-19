In a low-scoring affair, Missouri Western State was held scoreless in their recent softball game, losing to their opponents in a 0-1 final score of game one and 0-2 in game two.

Despite Sydni Hawkins going 2-for-3 at the plate with no runs batted in (RBI), Missouri Western State was unable to put together a sustained offensive attack against their opponent.

With an impressive performance from starting pitcher Harley Pruetting, Missouri Western State lost a close game with a final score of 1-0. Pruetting threw seven innings, allowing only three hits and one unearned run while striking out nine batters, but was ultimately charged with the loss.

Missouri Western State had a few opportunities to score throughout the game but was unable to capitalize on them. The team left six runners on base, with Kennedy Preston and Kalee Higdon each stranding two runners apiece.

Abby Dickey and Chloe Armstrong both reached base twice for Missouri Western State, but they wereleft out their as the inning ended.

Overall, it was a tough loss for Missouri Western State, who will look to bounce back in their next series.

Northwest Missouri State defeated Missouri Western State 2-0 in the second game, led by solid pitching and defense from both sides.

The game remained scoreless through the first inning before Northwest Missouri State was able to break through with a run in the top of the second inning. They added another run in the third inning to secure the win.

Northwest Missouri State's offense was led by right fielder A. Anderson, who went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Left fielder O. Love also contributed with an RBI single. Pitcher B. Dickey was impressive on the mound, throwing a complete game shutout while allowing only six hits and two walks, and striking out eight batters.

Missouri Western State struggled to get its offense going, as they were held scoreless by Northwest Missouri State's pitching staff.

Second baseman Sydni Hawkins had a solid game at the plate, going 2-for-4, while first baseman Natalee Weber and catcher Kennedy Preston each had a hit and a walk.

Defensively, both teams played well, with only one error committed by each team. Northwest Missouri State's defense was particularly impressive, turning two double plays to help preserve the shutout.

With the win, Northwest Missouri State improves to 22-14 on the season, while Missouri Western State falls to 29-14.

Missouri western continues their season on April 21st taking a trip to Pittsburg, Kansas. The Griffons are 18-5 against Pittsburg State with the last meeting ending with a score of 12-3. Missouri Western has not lost to Pittsburg State in almost two years, looking to add another win to their resume.