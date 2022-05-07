Missouri Western Tennis ends their successful season in a tough match against no. 1 University of Central Oklahoma with a score of 4-1.

The Bronchos got their first point in doubles play despite Esther Güemes and Claudia Iglesias taking down Adel Abidullina and Tizia Brocks 7-5.

Central Oklahoma's Christine Canete and Mae Canete took down Missouri Westerns Anya Chavez and Isabella MacGibbon 6-0 for the first of two needed for the point.

The deciding doubles match for the Bronchos came from Ioanna Lathouri and Anais Peralta's defeat against Nikki Boyar and Blythe Buntrock. Boyar and Buntrock edged out Lathouri and Peralta 7-6 to clinch the doubles point.

Moving to singles play where Christine Canete cut down Güemes. Canete won set one 6-1 and set two by a score of 6-2.

Iglesias ends her season with a singles match win and gave the Griffons their only point. She defeated Buntrock in two sets. Winning the first set 7-5 and second set 6-3.

Abidullina defeated MacGibbon in two sets for another Broncho singles point. Set one consisted of a score of 6-2 and with set two being concluded at 6-4.

The clinching singles match point came from the showdown between Anya Chavez and Mae Canete. Canete took Chavez down 6-1 in set one and 7-5 in set two.

Missouri Western Tennis has a future that looks strong going forward. The overall record for 2021-22 is 17-6.