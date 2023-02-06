Brionna Budgetts has been a terrific scorer her entire career and it was put on display as she scored her 1000th career point as she led Missouri Western to a 67-47 victory over Washburn.

Budgetts was able to lead all scorers with 29 points and talked about what it meant for her to hit the 1000 point mark.

“It’s really special,” Budgetts said. “Like coach says, just have the confidence to play my game and take what’s given to me and do what I do best.”

This game got off to a slow start for both teams. Neither team could get much rhythm offensively as there were a lot of turnovers and missed shots. In the first half, Missouri Western shot 8-28 while Washburn shot 6-26.

Head coach Candi Whitaker talked about the differences between the first half and the second half.

“They just started making better decisions. We had many more turnovers in the first half than the second half and our decision making was much better in the second half. That’s when we are at our best, if we can play in transition and make really good decisions.”

What turned this game around in the second half for Missouri Western was forcing turnovers and getting to the free throw line. Washburn ended the game with 22 turnovers, which led to 17 points for Missouri Western.

The Griffons were able to shoot 13-18 from the free throw line in the second half, which led to them finding a rhythm offensively.

Missouri Western was really able to take control of this game in the fourth quarter. Shooting 9-14 in the quarter, they went on a 11 to 3 run midway through the fourth which allowed the Griffons to put the game out of reach against the Ichabods.

Even though Budgetts had a special night, Connie Clarke was terrific in this game as well. Clarke finished the game with 17 points, 16 rebounds and had 6 steals as well. It was a big night for Missouri Western’s top two leading scorers this season as they combined for 46 points.

After a tough loss against Nebraska Kearney, Missouri Western was able to get back to their winning ways and was able to get their overall record to 19-5, 13-3 in the MIAA.

Missouri Western’s next game will be at home against Emporia State(11-10, 6-9 MIAA) on February 4th. The last time these two teams played, Missouri Western was able to win a close game, 82-74.