After getting off to a fast start, Missouri Western was able to pull off a crucial win against Emporia State, 76-60.

Missouri Western really had it going for them in the first half. The Griffons asserted their dominance early in the first, shooting 8-14 while limiting Emporia State to only four made field goals. Missouri Western was able to take a 21-8 lead after the first quarter.

Missouri Western was able to keep it going in the second quarter. The Griffons were struggling to find anything offensively in the second until Johnni Gonzalez caught fire and scored 7 straight after the 6:09 mark. Missouri Western went into halftime with a dominant 45-24 lead.

Emporia State wasn’t backing down as they were able to get some momentum going their way in the third quarter. They won the third quarter 17-11 while forcing Missouri Western to shoot 5-19 in the quarter.

Despite a great fourth quarter by Tre’Zure Jobe, Missouri Western was able to put this game away with an 11-2 run midway through the fourth quarter that would put them up by 20.

Missouri Western had a handful of players that led the way in this contest. Brionna Budgetts was able to score 24 points and hit all 7 of her free throws. Connie Clark had another double-double in this one with 13 points, 10 rebounds and was able to come up with 5 steals. Mary Fultz was able to score 13 points to go along with 9 rebounds as well.

Jobe, who is leading the MIAA in points per game, was able to score 26 points in this game, but really had to work for it. She shot 9-23 and was really struggling to find a rhythm in the first half as she was only able to score 8 points.

“Just awareness of where she is on the floor,” Fultz said. “Not letting her get easy attacks to the rim and making her take tough contested shots. I think we did that really well.”

Missouri Western was able to pick up their 20th win of the season against Emporia State, which is now their 3rd time hitting the 20 win mark in four years since Candi Whitaker became the head coach in 2019.

“I have been really fortunate to have a really good staff and good support from administration,” Whitaker said. “We’ve been fortunate to recruit really good players and ultimately that’s what it comes down to.”

With this win, Missouri Western is now 20-5 and is 14-3 in the MIAA. Their next game will be at Northeastern State(6-14, 3-13 MIAA) on February 9th. Missouri Western was able to defeat Northeastern State 74-53 when these two played each other back on January 2.