Interim Head Coach Leah Stringer clinched her first win as Missouri Western defeated Augustana University with a score of 1-0. The hero of the match was Griffon Kaili Campbell who got a clean look for her first goal of the season. Another contributing performance came from goalie Keely Kroonenberg with her second shutout of the season.

“Keely is very good for us, it’s the second game in a row with a clean sheet” said Stringer. “I told them before pre-game, I like shutouts. Towards the end there, we got tired but they were able to push through and we got the dub.”

The Colorado Christian University transfer doesn’t want the defensive light only on her. Watching this game and the last you see the defense come from all aspects of the field. Missouri Western just has the benefit of having a brick wall in front of their goal.

Facing 14 shots with eight on goal, Kroonenberg helped Campbell get to her shining moment near the end of this match. But to her she couldn’t do it without the help of her teammates.

“It feels good to have two shutouts in a row but that defense was working so hard,” said Kroonenberg. “They were going up and down, they make my life so much easier and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them”.

Taking a captain's band this year after leading the team in scoring the last two years, Campbell is a key component for this team. When the team communicates that allows for the magic to happen, especially when it’s a last second goal.

“You dream of those moments, it’s so good to finally get the dub for the team. It wasn't all just me, it was everyone” said Campbell. “I think communication is key for any team. We have a lot of youngsters and newcomers. I don’t blame them at all, I'm trying to do my best as well. It’s so hard to mesh so quickly, we're getting there and it will come”.

Campbell’s moment came near the end of the game, with five seconds left to be exact. Augustana’s goalkeeper soared the ball down field in an attempt to run out the clock. The Griffons got a head on it to send it back down. There, ready with five seconds on the clock was Campbell, shooting the ball from the Craig Field logo. Over the head of Augustana’s keeper it went, helping Missouri Western Soccer finally enter the win column in 2022.

The next opponent for Missouri Western will be at home against Northwest Missouri State University on Sep 9th at 7 pm. The Bearcat's currently sit a 3-0-1 record with their most recent win being a 4-0 bout against Sioux Falls. This school rivalry did not fare well for Missouri Western last season with a 2-1 loss in Maryville and a 2-0 loss on Senior Night at Spratt Memorial Stadium. Thankfully for the Griffons, they have an almost entirely different squad.