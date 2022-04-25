Monday night was the time to celebrate another year of Griffon athletics. The stars of Missouri Western sports shined brightly at the 22nd Golden Griffons awards ceremony, returning to the Missouri Theater for the first time since 2019.

Arguably the winningest team of the night was the Team of the Year award winning women’s basketball, who made it all the way to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995. Among their awards were the Ring the Bell award which is given to the best win of the season. This went to the Regional Championship where the team overcame a 21-point deficit to shock Fort Hays. Additionally, head coach Candi Whitaker was named “SAAC coach of the year” while Jaelyn Haggard took home “Newcomer of the Year.”

Along with the team awards, each sport named a top student athlete. Among the recipients were Anna Bech (women’s golf), Tom Buffington (men’s golf), Anya Chavez (tennis), Kaili Campbell (soccer), Ali Tauchen (volleyball), Will Eames (men’s basketball), Connie Clarke (women’s basketball), Alex Crouch (baseball) and Mariah Harper (lacrosse).

The most outstanding student-athletes also got recognized in the McMillen Award. Three Griffons shared the honor—Trey Asher (baseball), Jacob Oyler (track and field) and Tauchen.

While 2022 marks the end of the road for many Griffons, five were honored with the Tom Smith Career Achievement. These went to Tauchen, Emma Hoffart, Corbyn Cunningham (women’s basketball), Hanna Williams (track and field) and Sam Webb (football).

Throughout all the chaos and uncertainty that took place this athletic year, one person, Interim AD Theresa Grosbach, kept everything under control and made sure things ran smoothly. She was honored for her service with the Griff Up Award.

In the race for best clutch performance, the cream of the crop came just 10 days before the ceremony. In a game on April 15 at Fort Hays, baseball’s sophomore Jared Munk did something rarely seen with Griffon Baseball—hit for the cycle. His terrific performance was good enough to earn the prize.

The awards that everyone waited for were the male and female Athlete of the Year. On the men’s side, one athlete athlete made his presence felt every Saturday. With 116 tackles on the season, football senior Evan Chohon struck fear into every opposing offense while lining up at linebacker, notching both second-team All-MIAA as well as the Missouri Western men’s Athlete of the Year.

On the women’s side, despite some standout performances in sports like basketball and tennis, the biggest performance came on the dirt. Softball senior Emma Hoffart will now add 2022 Missouri Western women’s Athlete of the Year to her loaded resume. The award is justified as Hoffart is currently batting .346 with eight home runs and 39 RBI.