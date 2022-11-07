Missouri Western Women's Basketball started their regular season with a 1-1 weekend at the D2CCA Women’s Basketball Classic.

Saturday saw defeat against the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a score of 79-65. The next day was better as they took no. 23 Lubbock Christian into overtime and won 101-96.

Returning guard Connie Clarke had a fantastic weekend at Municipal.

Clarke had 14 points and 4 rebounds against the Bulldogs in the Griffons loss.

The next night she tallied a big double-double with a career high 34 points and 11 rebounds.

"We just stayed positive toward each other," said Clarke to KFEQ's Tommy Rezac about her squad's turn around Sunday night. "We kept communicating on defense, knowing we had somebody tough to guard. So, we just kept our composure."

Clarke's career night had a big part in the OT win.

When the Griffons were staring down 0-2 in the city of fountains, Clarke budged her way into the post with an assist from freshman guard Cleao Murray to force overtime.

"You can't say enough about Connie Clarke," said head coach Candi Whitaker to Rezac on Sunday. "She was trying to get me to take her out in overtime, and I was just like, 'There is just no way that you're coming out of the game."

Clarke had appeared to take a shot to the stomach according to Whitaker, but she seemed to power through it.

Near the end of the Sunday night throwdown Abby Bala knocked down two free throws from a Chaparral foul from Audrey Robertson with eight seconds left that would seal the win.

"The kids who have been in our program who maybe haven't had as big of a role, it's their turn to step up and do that," said Whitaker to Rezac. "Just really pleased that we played so hard and didn't fold when we could have when things weren't going our way, particularly in overtime."

With the usual suspects putting big points on the board, one new light shimmered.

Murray had 10 points and three rebounds in her first regular season game against Minnesota-Duluth.

The next night in the win against their first ranked opponent of the season, Murray totaled 15 points and five assists.

Hailing from Ankeny, Iowa Murray she earned the 2021 comeback player of the year in highschool after fighting through an injury during her junior season. All while also competing in club ball for the All-Iowa Attack.

She's a welcomed addition at guard for the team who experienced so much loss at that position.

These Griffons will journey to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for a showdown with the Cougars on Nov. 11. Missouri Western handed University of Sioux Falls a 76-68 loss last season.