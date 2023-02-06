Exercise is Medicine held a ping pong tournament at the Looney Complex on Monday, Jan. 30, from 5:30-8:30. The night itself was a success as many people showed up and participated in the event.

More participants came later on during the first tournament to to the point that a a second tournament started. Some people have played ping pong before and some have not but they learned some important skills within the sport.

Student, Micah Baird, shared his experience of ping pong before the tournament.

"I used to play ping pong quite a bit almost every day back when I played football," Baird said.

There was a great amount of talent in the tournament. But one that stood out was one of the members of Exercise Medicine, Monika Gerlach. She was a cheat code and was very hard to beat in the tournament. She had a "spin" every time she hit the ball back to her opponents which were very hard to hit off of.

Student, Trey Nesbitt, showed how this tournament can help average students' skills.

"You know, come get out the big Get active a little bit, stay on your feet and it can help," said Nesbitt.

More events like this are happening in the future, especially intramurals such as basketball and dodgeball coming soon later in the winter and in the spring. Student, Nicholas Steele, shares his thoughts about participating in more events like this in the future.

"We got some intramurals coming up but yeah, for sure. Love participating in some college activities."

Overall, the night was a success and everyone had fun. Everyone showed out and showed their skills whether they played ping pong or never played ping pong before and tried it out.