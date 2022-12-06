Missouri Western Athletics plans to announce the hiring of recent Missouri Hall of Fame Inductee Tyler Fenwick as Head Coach of Missouri Western Football. Fenwick was a part of the 2012 football staff and more recently head coach at Southeastern Oklahoma State.

During his time as a Griffon Offensive Coordinator they made the postseason in all six years he was in St Joseph. That included the 2012 team that was recently inducted into the Missouri Western Athletics Hall of Fame this year, that team made an appearance in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

Overall his squads went 53-18 while reaching the NCAA playoffs three times along with three bowl appearances.

During his time at Southeastern Oklahoma State, he helped the program achieve a 9-3 record for their 2021 season. That season ended with a victory over the MIAA's Emporia State University in the Farmers Bank and Trust Live United Bowl after going 1-10 in the previous full season in 2019. This turnaround year won him the Great American Conference Coach of the Year.

Last season, Southeastern Oklahoma State went 6-6. That record led them to another bowl appearance against the Hornets but lost 48-27.

Fenwick arrived in Oklahoma after coaching at Missouri S&T where his record sat at 37-29 record overall. During his last season in 2018, his team achieved a 10-2 record on the season. This impressive feat also led to another accolade for Fenwick in receiving the Great Lakes Valley Conference Coach of the Year.

During his time as head coach of the Miners, 79 players earned all-conference with 31 earning first team.

Before Missouri Western, he was a high school offensive coordinator for Birmingham High School in Lake Balboa, CA, where they also saw great success including reaching the postseason.

The press conference is presumed to be in the coming days once the announcement is officially made to the public.