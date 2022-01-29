Marian Carbin’s replacement has been found.
Two months after Carbin stepped away from Griffon Volleyball, Interim Director of Athletics Theresa Grosbach has named Jessica Fey as the team’s new head coach, the ninth in program history.
"We are thrilled to have Coach Fey join our Griffon family and lead our volleyball program," Grosbach said, according to GoGriffons. "She has a true passion for the game and is known for her work ethic, competitive spirit and commitment to creating a positive student-athlete experience."
Fey is no stranger to MIAA Volleyball, playing her college volleyball at Washburn University from 2009-12. She joined the Ichabod coaching staff in 2014 with her priorities being hitting and recruiting. In that time, the Ichabods went a combined 98-33 in four seasons with a pair of NCAA Regional appearances.
From there, Fey moved to Western Colorado for her first head coach position. While the Mountaineers had little to smile about in the past decade, including just three wins from 2013-14, Fey brought the team back to relevance. The team went 13-14 in 2021, capped off with a second straight RMAC tournament appearance.
Fey’s accomplishments in Colorado garnered a lot of attention and earned her a new job.
"I am honored to be the next leader of the Missouri Western volleyball program," Fey said. "I would like to thank Theresa Grosbach, Eric Kramer and the rest of the search committee for their confidence in me to lead this program to success. I'm extremely excited to get started with the team as we pursue excellence on and off the court."
“Coach Fey was an accomplished student-athlete and assistant in our league and understands what it takes to compete at the highest level in the MIAA," Grosbach added. "She believes in our three C's — classroom, community, and competition — and will continue our culture of prioritizing and excelling in these three areas. We are excited about what the future holds for our volleyball program under her direction."
