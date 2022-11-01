F

or the first time since Sep 1, Missouri Western rung the bell at home with their 31-27 win over Missouri Southern in the hall of fame game. Big performances came from the runningbacks with all-star performances from birthday boy Jared Scott and Jonas Bennett.

Scott scored two of his teams five touchdowns on the day. One of them was a one-yard run in the first quarter.

Lion kicker Nick Williams had trouble getting the ball through the uprights. Williams missed two field goals and only made one of three PAT’s. Missouri Western wouldn’t score until second quarter when Titus McCoy broke through with brute force for a four-yard touchdown.

Deep into the second quarter, Reagan Jones took the ball in himself for a touchdown. Nearby was most of the members of the 2012 football team that were inducted into the athletics hall of fame the night before, creating a moment where the past truly met the present.

Bennet, one of the workhorses of the game, knew what was about to happen when he saw that special group come on to the field for half time.

“Our energy was just outstanding, I knew looking into the endzone that if me or Reagan scored we were probably going to run to that 2012 team,” said Bennet. Those are the games that you play for.”

The Lions came out of the locker room with a bang, scoring on the Griffons almost immeaditaly with a touchdown and a two point conversion to make up for their lack of kicking.

Bennet rushed for 128 yards on the day to get his team down field. The team had 310 yards rushing, concluding for a good day with the run game. Missouri Western defense kept up this time, keeping their opponents at bay so the offense could tack on points. Kicker Cody Watson completed a field goal in the third quarter. Later during the fourth, Scott got his second touchdown of the afternoon.

Typically, the second half is a scary time the Griffons, Griffon Head Coach Matt WIlliamson made sure they didn’t lose their footing.

“The second half had kind of been our nemesis in the last few games,” said Williamson. “We haven’t been able to finish games out the way we wanted to in the second half. We talked about it all week, we have to play well in the second half to win football.”

Missouri Southern didn’t have a successful day at Spratt. The team was bitten by the injury bug with multiple players being taken out of the game. Adding on to injury and kicker woes they comitted seven committed penalties, two of those giving Missouri Western a first down.

Next up, Missouri Western will go on the road for a battle against Central Missouri. Last season Missouri Western won handidly in St Joseph, 59-28. Missouri Western footballs record currently sits at 4-5.