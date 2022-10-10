Reagan Jones is the quarterback of Missouri Western Football. Born into a military family from Atlanta, Jones traded in his military family’s destiny of the danger zone to the red zone.

From a young age Jones started to idolize players from the Georgia landscape such as Matthew Stafford. If you ask him he’s not quite sure how he got the point of being enthralled by football.

When he hit the age of 12, he just fell in love with it.

“Whenever we moved to Kansas, I was in second grade and somehow got signed up for football and never looked back” said Jones.

His unsupported talent in high school just needed the right staff. Eventually when looking at other places to play he was invited to a Northwest High School. Jones introduction to the Grizzlies through their Friday night lights convinced him where he future was.

There sat the immediate support of his new coach.

Jones quickly found ways to make his team better. Including leading film sessions in his coaches basement.

“It was kind of him nudging me to make sure everybody's on top of their game. If I could do that it just made things a lot smoother” said Jones. “He didn't have to go coach everybody, and he could worry about other stuff.”

During his time at Northwest High School he was able to play with some great players.

One being now New York Jet running back Breece Hall. Jones handed off to Hall who eventually took his talents to Iowa State where he was a two time All American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

The Grizzlies also played against the likes of now Wisconsin Tight End Clay Cundiff.

During high school he threw for 1,683 yards and 19 touchdowns. He ran for 1,728 yards with 19 rushing touchdowns. He was also named 5A Offensive Player of the Year, 1st Team All State with inclusion in the Kansas Top 11 All State Team.

Jones was also great on kick offs. He had a whopping 25 touchbacks during his time behind the tee.

With looks coming out of Wichita, some big names didn’t feel right. North Dakota, Kansas State and others wouldn’t work, but Missouri Western allowed him to continue playing quarterback.

Eventually the COVID-19 pandemic came and caused the inability to compete.

Thankfully five exhibition games were set for his freshman season. The Griffons only played two of them because of COVID cancellations.

Jones began 2021 as a backup for Anthony Vespo. He got a chance to start in the second half of that season.

Showing potential for Missouri Western’s future in those starts, throwing for four touchdowns and running in seven.

Jones was named the starting QB before the current season.

One aspect of his character is being a team guy. From his late nights helping his high school team to now convincing team players to stay.

Keegan Zars is an offensive lineman that has been here since 2017. He’s guarded quarterbacks since Dom Marino.

Zars described Jones as everything you want in a leader. Commenting he has a great relationship with everyone, not just his offense.

Zars has always seen Jones drive to succeed.

“As a six year senior, a lot goes through your head. I have nothing left to obtain here academic wise as far as degrees, I already have a couple” said Zars. “I came back with the expectation that this group is ready to win.”.

Jones has high regards for his guys, giving credit whenever possible.

“I wouldn't be anywhere without my teammates, you know, the front five, you wouldn’t be able to do anything” said Jones. “Without them, I wouldn't have any time to throw the ball.”

Jones and his team look to bounce back in the second half of the season. The goal is to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2019.