In a rematch of last year's NCAA Central Region Championships, Fort Hays came away with a victory as they defeated Missouri Western 68-54 in front of an audience of 500 people in the MWSU Fieldhouse

Headcoach Candi Whitaker felt like her team had more opportunities to change the outcome of the game.

“I just that we had more opportunities to be more aggressive,” Whitaker said. “We rarely attacked their big, when we got to the paint it was more of their guards and when you’re switching ball screens with a 6’5 kid and we’re the only team that’s not been able to attack her, I think that’s a problem.”

The Griffons(7-4) (2-2)and Tigers(7-3)(3-0) were neck and neck the entire first half thanks to sweltering defense from both sides. Neither team could find a footing early, with Missouri Western shooting 35% from the field and Fort Hays shooting 32%. At halftime, it was Fort Hays that held a 27-25 lead.

However, coming into the second half, Missouri Western would start dissecting the Fort Hays defense going on a 10-0 run early. Fort Hays wouldn’t back down as they would answer the challenge by going on a 14-2 run of their own to take back control of the game.

Abby Bala would knock down a three for Missouri Western to start the fourth quarter to give her team the lead 44-43, but from there on out it was all Fort Hays. The Tigers would score eight straight points thanks to the post-play of Oliva Hollenbeck and sharpshooting from Meagan Earney. The Tigers would never let the Griffons get within points as they would come away with a victory.

Cleao Murray would score a career-high 17 points off the bench, shooting a scorching 63% from the field (7/11). Junior Connie Clarke would pitch in with 13 points of her own while pulling down six rebounds.

Missouri Western also had their worst three point shooting performance of the year as they shot a shocking 16% (4/24). Clarke would address those struggles post-game.

“I think as a team, you have to play harder and when adversity starts to rise we have got to the rise to the occasion,” Clarke said. “ I think games like these prepares us for what’s next, I know that was a tough loss but we got to get better in what we’re lacking.”

Next up for Missouri Western they’ll be on the road to face off against Washburn University on Dec. 17. The Griffons managed to down the Ichabods last time these two teams faced off in a 67-44 match.