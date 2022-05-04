Allycia Gan finished in a tie for eighth in her attempt to get back to the national stage with +10 in the NCAA D2 Central Regional.

"It was definitely disappointing not making it to nationals this year." said Gan. "I know I have outstanding golf skills and now I need a great mindset to go with it".

This comes after tying for sixth in the MIAA conference tournament with a +18 over par just two weeks ago in Newton, Kansas.

Margins for error can change the situation in a flash, but of course it changes by course.

Last season she had home course advantage when the central regional was in St. Joseph. Gan got the golden ticket she needed after a successful +7 over par at the St Joseph Country Club. Achieving second after a well played three rounds.

Changing up the scenery to this year's attempt, Gan traveled to Hot Springs, Arkansas. The different course brought a different challenge from the year prior. Partner that with warm temperatures and a dash of humidity, it can affect aspects of your game.

After day one she was tied for first with -2 under par. Susana Olivera's from University of Central Oklahoma kept pace with Gan through the day and shared the placing until the end of day two. Her total for the day all together was 70.

Day two saw Gan starting to slip in the rankings, finishing out +2 over par that gave her a two way tie for third with Central Missouri’s Rosie Klausner. She finished day two with 76 and a total of 146 over the two rounds.

Gan would end up having a rough day three, finishing at +10 over par and the tie for sixth. This unkind round three saw a total 79, ending with a tournament total of 234.

Graduate Assistant Wendy Monfort saw improvement even though Gan did not advance.

"Her golf game is the best that it has ever been. I have seen her hit shots that most can’t hit. She is so precise and impressed many people including myself this week" said Monfort. "She is one of the best out there and I think she’s finally starting to realize it. This week will only help her get better even if it is bittersweet right now".

Henderson State University’s Gracen Blount took first place in this tournament after she ended with just +1 over par.

Gan enjoyed her time in Arkansas despite the outcome.

"I enjoyed the first round of this tournament because I was close to breaking my personal best" said Gan. "Going to regionals with our graduate assistant Wendy has also been great. This was her last trip as graduate assistant and I've enjoyed the time we spent together over the last two years".

Gan is known for her high spirit and being friendly to anyone she's around.

"I enjoyed watching her interact with her opponents" said Monfort. "She’s so appreciated and talented that it makes it hard for the other teams and coaches not to cheer for her. She’s a top player and people want to see her succeed as much as she wants to succeed herself".

Gan looks to take the lessons from this year and hopefully make it back to the national stage in 2023.