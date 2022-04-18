Spring is in full swing, and that can only mean one thing — Missouri Western’s golf teams are preparing for the most important tournament of their season. How Missouri Western, hungry for success, performs in the MIAA conference championship dictates where their season goes on from here.

It's been a tale of different results for the Griffons. The men currently sit in 11th place in the Division II Central Region rankings; they need to pivot into the top nine for playoff contention. The women's team has been on fire in their first three competitions, finishing in third place once and second place twice.

It hasn’t been easy for any of the teams this season as they've dealt with struggles and bad performances. Despite the struggles from both teams throughout the season, Head Coach Greg Dillon was adamant about his team's work ethic and how they work extremely hard.

"I'm proud of both teams; it's just a matter of learning how to overcome pressure situations," Dillon said. "If they stayed bad, that's one thing, but they didn't. They never gave up, never."

Dillon also stressed the importance of the results in this upcoming tournament.

"We're behind the eight ball,” Dillon said. "We sit at 11, and we need to be in the top nine, but we're going in with the attitude that we're going to win. If we win, we're in, so it's very important."

The last time the Missouri Western men participated in the MIAA conference championship tournament was on April 23, 2019, when the team finished, tied for sixth with a three-round total of 888. However, the women's team found a bit more success in that year, as they finished fourth with a score of 922. Additionally, then senior Shi Qing Ong won the MIAA Women's Golf individual championship with a score of 215 (-1).

Julia Hofmanova thinks that the Griffons can do exceptionally well and she also praised her teammates for their work ethic.

"We are just ready to go; there is nothing to lose for us. We're just going to go out and try to make as many birdies as possible," Hofmanova said. "At practice, we've seen that we're all capable of that. We’re not done yet; we just got to go for it."

The men will participate in the MIAA tournament at from April 17-20 at Winter Stone Golf Club in Independence, Miss. At the same time, the women will be taking a swing at it from April 21-24, at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kan. Both teams are looking to qualify for regionals.