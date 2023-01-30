Johnni Gonzalez has been an impact player for the Missouri Western Women’s basketball team ever since she transferred from University of California Santa Barbara. The Kansas City native found herself close to her roots and helped Missouri Western to an 18-5 record for the 2022-2023 season.

Gonzalez has always been around sports, but she fell in love with basketball at a very young age.

“I started playing basketball when I was three or four years old,” stated Gonzalez. “My sister and I played basketball and soccer and we had to choose one sport, so I chose basketball.”

After seeing her success as a basketball player, it is clear that she made the right choice. During her high school career, she won three state titles in four years and was a First-Team All State player. After graduating high school, Gonzalez headed out west to play for UCSB.

There, she played in 55 games over her three year career. During her freshman year, she averaged 3.8 points per game. In her second season, she averaged 4.5 points per game. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she did not play in the 2020-2021 season.

Even though she earned a starting spot with the Gauchos, she wanted to be closer to home and became a Griffon.

Griffon star, Brionna Budgets, knew of Gonzalez because they are both from the Kansas City area. This helped Head Coach Candi Whitaker find the new spark for the Griffons.

“Bri Budgets knew her, so I immediately pulled her clips from Santa Barbara and saw how talented she was,” said Coach Candi Whitaker.

Coach Whitaker got Gonzalez on campus and shortly after, Gonzalez officially transferred to Missouri Western. Her transition has been smooth, according to Gonzalez and Whitaker.

“It’s been pretty easy just being close to home. I knew some of the girls prior to committing to Missouri Western.” said Gonzalez. “So it just felt like home.”

Being so close to home allows for Gonzalez' biggest supporter, her mother, to come to many of her games.

“She has always remained positive and always been my number one fan no matter what,” said Gonzalez.

For her pregame ritual, Gonzalez calms her nerves by praying and listening to worship music.

“I really like to just be alone and just get my thoughts together and try to be calm before I go out there,” said Gonzalez.

While she may be calm before the game, Gonzalez brings vocal leadership for the Griffons. As she has become a starter, she has always been a leader by example, but has learned to be a vocal leader on the court.

“She is a cerebral player who is very coachable,” said Whitaker. “She can lead by example and she can be vocal. I’ve asked her to be more vocal now that she’s been more comfortable, and she has done that.”

Gonzalez is a point guard, therefore, leading by example and vocally is a crucial part of her position. She also does a great job of finding the open person on the court.

“She is a fantastic passer with a great mid range shot and she can shoot the three, she makes great decisions with the ball in her hands,” said Whitaker.

Gonzalez has shown these skills while playing in a Griffon uniform. Gonzalez is averaging 4.5 points per game and has over 70 assists on the year. She has earned her spot as a starter for the Griffons because of these important skills.

With Connie Clarke, Budgets and Gonzalez on the floor for the Griffons, this team has a shot of making a run comparable to last year.

“We are as talented as anyone in our league and I think our league is the best in the country,” said Whitaker.