The Missouri Western State baseball team won their first series of the season in the highway 71 battle at Northwest 2-1.

In the historic rivalry, Missouri Western is 38-22 against Northwest Missouri State, averaging 5.7 runs a game.

In the first game, Missouri Western emerged victorious, defeating their opponents by a score of 9-2.

Northwest Missouri State jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, courtesy of a two-run homer by Trey Morris.

However, the Griffons responded in the third inning, with a sacrifice fly by Brenden Andersen scoring Jerry Nix to cut the deficit in half.

In the fifth inning, the Griffons exploded for four runs, thanks in large part to a three-run homer by Hunter Olson. Continuing the parade, they added two more in the sixth, with Andersen contributing with a double and a RBI single.

The final run of the game came in the same inning, courtesy of a Will Courtney RBI single.

The Griffons pitching was impressive, as they held the visitors to just two runs, both of which were unearned. The victory was a total team effort, with contributions from both the offense and defense.

Game two the Bearcats picked up a win in a game that saw a big offensive performance from both sides.

Northwest Missouri State struck first in the fifth inning, with Caden Diel singling in a run before Jacob Selock hit a triple to score two more. Cole Slibowski then singled in Selock, and the Bearcats added two more runs on errors by the Griffons.

Missouri Western State fought back in the seventh inning, with Jayden Singleton hitting a double to score Hunter Olson. Cale Sackewitz then hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Will Courtney, and the home team added one more run when a fielding error allowed Singleton to score.

The Griffons had chances to add to their lead in the later innings, but the Northwest defense held strong, with some clutch plays to keep the score at 6-3. The win was a hard-fought one for the Northwest Bearcats.

Game three was a closely contested match-up, with both teams fighting for the lead. In the first inning, Olson scored Wiese with a sacrifice fly to right field to put the Griffons up by one.

In the top of the third, Slibowski hit an RBI single to center field to tie the game for the bearcats. They then took the lead when Bowers hit a liner to second base that resulted in an error, allowing Selock to score.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Griffons tied the game when Olson hit a single to left field, bringing in Wiese.

However, the Bearcats quickly took the lead back in the bottom of the inning when Koski homered to left field.

In the bottom of the seventh, Sackewitz hit a sacrifice fly to right field, which scored Singleton to tie the game once again 3-3.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the tenth, when Courtney hit a single to right field to score Andersen, giving Missouri Western the lead.

The Griffons then extended the lead to three runs when Munk hit a double to left field, bringing in Singleton and Courtney.

In the top of the inning, Northwest Missouri State attempted a comeback but fell short, scoring only two runs on a double by Diel.

The game ended with a score of 6-5, giving Griffon baseball their first series win of the year.