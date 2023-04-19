Over the past week, Missouri Western continued their season dominance, beating Northeastern State 74–53 and Rogers State 68–53.

On Thursday against Northeastern St, Connie Clark shot 10/11 overall for Missouri Western while going 6–7 inside the arc. With 14 turnovers from the Riverhawks, The Griffons combined for 22 points off turnovers which decided this game.

Missouri Western started the game with a 6–0 run and four points from Clarke. They kept their foot on the gas and advanced their lead to 16 with just two minutes left in the first quarter. With a score of 21–5, the Riverhawks would go on a 6–0 run before allowing Brionna Budgetts to gain five consecutive points for The Griffons.

Northeastern was only able to score 10 points in the paint, compared to Missouri Western’s 24. This tied to The Griffons efforts under the rim. Courtney Lee led the Riverhawks into the locker room down 45-26

The second half started with major subbing for Missouri Western and Northeastern. Despite the roster changes, the Riverhawks could not get around the Griffons lock-up defense. Missouri Western would advance their lead going on two more 6–0 runs before the 4th quarter began.

The fourth quarter was kept very even until the last two and a half minutes of the game. The Riverhawks went on an 8–0 run to bring the final score to 53–74.

Taking on Rogers State, Missouri Western ran the court winning 68–53. Brionna Budgetts was a problem for Rogers State Budgetts had 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Missouri Western had a slow start and found themselves down 2–9. After a score of 10–10, the Griffons would go in a 7–0 run.

Bailey Kliewer would lead the Hillcats into the locker room at half with 8 points. Rogers State was not reflecting a 4–19 record, only down four points going into the second half. Missouri Western held their momentum during the first, scoring 12 points on fast breaks. Compared to Rogers St. not having any.

The Griffons did not let off the gas and went on a 14–0 run early in the second half. Eight of those points came from Connie Clarke before she would finish with 15. Both teams shot less than 50% throughout the game. Which led to Rogers State scrambling in Missouri Western’s momentum in the second half. The Griffons showed speed up and down the court and combined for 14 steals. Rogers St. was able to keep it close with 37 rebounds and 11 second chance points.

Despite the Hillcats’ close 4th quarter, they could not close the gap. The Griffons finished with a comfortable, 15 point lead. Next Missouri Western will host Northwest Missouri State on Feb. 18.