It's that time of the year again. When the temperatures drop to where you need a hoodie, the days get shorter and darker, and the leaves change colors and fall off their branches. There's something in the air at Missouri Western. The excitement mixed with nervousness and animosity towards the opponents. Ladies and gentlemen, Missouri Western football is back, and the future has never been brighter.

Entering his sixth season as the head coach for the Griffons, Matt Williamson believes that his team is one of the most talented teams in the MIAA despite being ranked eighth in the preseason polls.

"It's all just a mindset," Williamson said. "We have the tools, the capability, the athletes, and a great coaching staff."

Thanks to transfers and incoming freshmen, the Griffons have re-upped and reloaded their roster this off-season. Mix it with a hungry veteran team longing for success; this season will be entertaining as ever.

There is no question that there is tremendous talent on both sides of the football for Missouri Western. From star safeties like senior Kobe Cummings, a defensive juggernaut, to senior Domenic Chapa and his knowledge of the game, he is one of the most vocal players on the field.

Missouri Western defensive line is nothing to scoff at either, primarily when that line features Junior Dakari Streeter. Streeter who can rush the quarterback and clog up running lanes making it a long night for anyone facing him and a living nightmare for offensive linemen.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Griffons aren't lacking talent, either. The Griffons have deadly tight ends that can cause a defensive coordinator to lose sleep trying to figure out a way to stop the passing game.

Cam Grandy and Tycen Gray are those tight ends for Missouri Western that can play a crucial part in a victorious season. However, no matter what tight end makes a play on offense, the entire tight end group supports them.

"We're all super supportive of each other and get excited whenever someone from the room makes a play, "Gray stated. "We know our guys are behind us 100% no matter what because of the bond we share."

Grandy hasn't played since 2019 due to injuries and is overjoyed for their season to begin. " Definitely excitement, I've spent two years working for this moment," Grandy said.

An offense that furthermore features a wide receiver duo of Cooper Burton and Traveon James, who both are players that any team would want torching cornerbacks. Burton led the team in receptions with 41 yards with 697, followed by four touchdowns. James also had a spectacular season with40 receptions and 639 yards with five touchdowns (a team-high)

Quarterback Regan Jones is also looking forward to game day as Jones talks about his leadership taking the next step.

“I have to make sure the whole offense is running smoothly and how it should go,” Jones said. “Being a leader this year has been a big emphasis in this year's offseason.”

Missouri Western will not only start their season at home but also face MIAA rival Central Oklahoma.

Dealing with the Bronchos for the Griffons is nothing new for the team. The Griffons have a winning record against the Bronchos (7-4 all-time), with the Griffon's last win coming back on Oct 19, 2019, surviving a late 26-point quarter from the Bronchos as the final score was50-43.

Missouri Western will kick off its season on Sep 1 at 7:00 p.m. inside of historic Spratt Stadium.