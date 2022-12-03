Long time Missouri Western great Brad Nurski, coaching his Alma Mater and helping his country to victory in The Concession Cup Match 13-11 over Europe. Nurski is a MWSU Hall of Famer and knows his way around the green. From 1997 to 2001 Nurski found himself setting records that would leave him in Missouri Westerns book for a long time.

The Concession Cup Match is decided between the top senior and mid-amateurs across the USA and GB&I (Great Britain and Ireland). This year the match was expanded within the GB&I teams to include players from Europe.

In Nurskis time in St.Joseph, he made sure his name was here for future Griffons to look up to. Brad has inked his name into the record book at Missouri Western for scoring average, national ranking, season wins, finish percentage, counting scores, percentage score, Finish Percentage and more.

Nov. 18 in Spain, Nurski showed what being a Griffon is all about as he helped Team USA secure the 2022 Concession Cup. Trailing on the last day of the tournament, Team USA was down by 5 matches 8.5 to 3.5 after a rough first day of shooting.

Team USA decided to put up the players that had shot the best from day one, to start off day two in hopes to cut into the deficit they were facing.

Real Club Valderrama is a 6990 yards 5 star course that was built in 1985, a par 71 course with a rating of 76.1. The course conditions were altered due to the day being delayed one and a half hours because of a downpour of rain which made conditions a little more messy.

“Our team made an unbelievable comeback on the last day," said Nurski via GoGriffons.com.

Their plan of action was working and in the beginning of the day, including the USA creeping up the leaderboards.

In the final three matches, Nurski put himself ahead with a hot start. Winning the first two holes against Europe's Leon Breimer, Nurski was up three. Responding with two birdies and a par, Breimer was able to tie the core up at hole 16.

Hole 17 ended with Nurski landing a par which gave him the lead by one going into the 18th. The final hole was decided by a par 4, which gave Team USA the lead by one point, which sealed the deal.

Being able to mentor the athletes at your alma mater, then going to help win a cup for your country is not a common thing. A memory that will last forever for the Hall of Famer.

“It was a dream come true to represent our country in the Concession Cup….The experience was something that I'll never forget. I was excited for the opportunity to represent our community, our MWSU family,” said Nurski via GoGriffons.com.

Nurski’s 85% finish percentage was definitely on display in his final match where he wrote his last success story.

“..And for me to get the clinching point was icing on the cake,” Nurski said via GoGriffons.com.

The next Concession Cup Match will be held in Bradenton, Florida where it has previously been the past three outings. Another change will be made for the 2024 Match, as they have added a women's match.