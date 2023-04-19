This Spring break included a 3-1 road trip through the south for the Missouri Western Women's Lacrosse team. Starting the week in Cleveland, Tenn, Friday, the Griffons took the field against the Lee Flames.

Missouri Western was led by junior Karlin Yorks’ five goals. York did more than scoring,after earning the hat trick to fuel the griffons, she added 2 assists and shot 2-2 on FPS. York caused three of the eleven turnovers Missouri Western had. A game with season high of four ground balls to go along with her fourth hat trick of the season.

Madison Brady also shot 1-1 on free position shots, which added to her 3 goal game. This hat trick goes down as Brady's fourth for the season.

Caetryn Gilreath was able to add 2 more goals for the Griffons as well and Jordan Coulon with one goal.

The defense by Missouri Western kept Lee University out of the net. Another game this season that included nine or more saves by goalkeeper Mackenzie Porter.

The Griffons next matchup two days later in Glenville, Tenn, they picked up right where they left off handing out a beating to Tusculum 18-7.

The Griffons had 12 different scorers in the second game of the trip. Sam Pruit couldn't wait to get the griffons going scoring her first goal in the 30 seconds of the game starting. Adding four assists giving her 8 points.

A game of excitement in the start it seemed like every minute a goal was being scored.

Coulon was able to put the griffons up 2-0, only two minutes after. Her teammate Madison Brady joined the fun adding a goal of her own 60 seconds later.

The first quarter dominance put the Griffons out to an 8 point lead, which continued to roll into the second quarter.

8-0 in the second quarter stretched to 13-2 by halftime. Pruit added two more goals giving herself the hat trick within five minutes of the quarter starting.

Jazmine Servance and Hailee Clarke boosted the Griffons, each scoring a goal in the third.

Mikeala Ness won 8 straight draw controls, this is a new career high for the Sophomore.

Back on the road The Griffons next matchup is in Rome, Ga, against Shorter college. The Griffons stretched their lead 6-0 in the first quarter, as they have in the last 2 wins.

Brady carried the Griffons with 6 of her own goals, scoring one within the last 5 minutes off the second quarter making it 11-0. Shorter eventually got on the board in the end of the second and in the third.

Going into the fourth quarter 15-2 this game was over. Missouri western controlled 18 out of 23 draw controls. York and Brady both were able to put up 10 shots on the goal.

Defensively Mackenzie Porter stopped 5 of the seven shot she went against.

The Griffons last game of the trip was in Huntsville, Ala, falling one game short of the week sweep, losing 17-15.

Three Griffons were able to score including York, Pruit, and Coulon. Pruit and York each scored 4 goals each.

Five different Griffons were able to find the back of the net, putting up 22 shots with 18 of them being on goal.

Porter was able to save eight shots attempted, this set hew single new game high.

Missouri Western will travel back to St. Joseph for a short break until March 31 where they will host Concordia-St. Paul.

This will be Missouri Westerns second time playing Concordia-St. Paul. The Griffons came up short in the first meeting, losing 13-8.