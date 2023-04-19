On Saturday Feb. 11, Missouri Western took on Rogers State in Claremore Oklahoma, and let the games slip out of their hands with under five minutes to go, losing 71-61.

Coming to the game Missouri Western was 3-3 against Rogers State, losing the last three.

The Griffons started off hot in the first half which helped them to a lead. Shooting from beyond the arc improved this game since the last time the Griffons took the floor. Putting up 22 three-pointers the Griffons were able to shoot 10-22 on 45.5% from beyond the three.

Julius Dixon was able to help the Griffons out all night as he led the team with 13 points, shooting three for eight from three point range and adding four rebounds to the Griffons’ total 24.

Reese Glover had another night for the Griffons as he poured in 12 points, knocking down three 3-point shots of his own. entering the game Glover was one assist away from adding himself to the 100 career assist club and he did with one assist for the game. Glover also was responsible for two rebounds.

Will Eames was able to surpass Randy Dickerson on the list of all time points in Missouri western state history. Eames is now sitting in eighth Place with 1,664 points for the Griffons. Eames finished the game with five points along with three assists and two rebounds.

Missouri Western in Rogers State exchanged leads and tied the game five times during the matchup. Coming out of the second half, Rogers State got to The free-throw line making 11 out of 14 attempts adjusting from the first half only getting to the line 2 times.

After trading buckets since the 11th a minute in the second half Missouri Westerns Reese Glover knocked down a three to give the Griffons a three point lead 52-49 with 9:53 left.

Just a minute later the Hilllcats went on a 9-4 run to take away the lead from the Griffons and stretched their lead to 10 points.

Taye Fields finished the night with 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Jaron Thames would help all around the floor adding a 3 point shot, seven rebounds and led the team with seven assists.

Missouri Western was able to bring in 22 bench points, eight second chance points and 22 points in the paint.

Missouri Western will take a week off before getting back on the court hosting Northwest Missouri State on Feb. 18. The longtime rivalry started in 2001 and 52 games have been played since with a total of 3255 points scored.