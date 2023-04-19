After three rounds, Missouri Western finished tied ninth out of 16 teams last Tuesday, March twentieth and twenty first to finish the Broncho Invitational at Rose Creek Golf Club in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Daniel Love led the team in birdies and finished with a total of 11 birdies throughout Monday and Tuesday. Missouri Western’s two top finishers were Jake Mikesch and Marius Dosiere. Mikesch shot +13 above par with 73, 78 and 78, combining for a total of 229. Dosiere finished shooting +14 above par with 82, 72 and 76, combining for 230. This duo took the twenty third and twenty fourth place spots in the tournament.
The other top finishers within the top five for the Griffons were Daniel Love, Jeffrey Johnston and Sergey Mironov. Missouri Western finished with +63 overall, (307, 313, 307) combining for a grand total of 927. Love shot for +16 above par with 72, 85 and 75, which combined for his third place finish for the Griffons and a score of 232. This put Love 33rd overall in the tournament. Finishing fourth for the Griffons and forty eighth overall was Johnston. Combining for 236 and shooting +20 above par with 80, 78 and 78. The last slot in Missouri Western’s top five went to Mironov. He shot +30 above par and had 83, 85 and 78. With a combined score of 246 Mironov finished at seventy seventh overall.
Unlike most tournaments, this was a double-round in one day tournament. The Griffons played a combined 3 rounds in their full two days. Central Oklahoma took home the win on their own green shooting a +12 above par and finishing with a combined score of 894. Central Oklahoma’s Bennett Baldwin took first place this tournament only swinging three strokes above par.
Up next, the Griffons will head to Blue Springs, Missouri with hopes of owning the green in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Monday and Tuesday, March 27–28. Missouri Western will be competing against 19 other teams.
