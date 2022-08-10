With their season approaching fast, Missouri Western Soccer has already faced multiple obstacles. One includes the sudden departure of head coach Damian Macias and promotion of Leah Stringer to the role on an interim basis.

The Griffon’s are scheduled to play nine games on the road and nine games at home. Their first game of the season is a dip into unfamiliar territory in the Lone Star Conference on Aug 25.

The Dust-devils had a record of 3-14-1 in 2021. This will be A&M’s home opener for the 2022 season. The Griffons will then travel to St. Mary’s to face off against the Rattlers who went 9-7-2 overall last season with an appearance in their playoffs.

This team’s connection with the Lone Star State runs deep. From the current and former head coach having roots in Texas to multiple players also being from the area.

The only worry on Stringer's mind is the southern heat.

“The hottest point of the day here, it doesn’t even compare to the heat down there” exclaimed Stringer. “Honestly there is no preparation for that heat. You’re just going to have to get in there and prepare for it in the warm up”.

The two other non-MIAA schools Missouri Western will play is Southwest Minnesota State and Augustana University of South Dakota at Spratt Stadium. This is not the first time Griffon Soccer will go against Minnesota. The last time Missouri Western faced them was in 2021 where they were victorious with a final score of 1-0.

As for the Vikings, the majority of both teams have likely never faced each other despite their past. With our last game opposed to them in 2018, we fell short with a 1-0 loss in Sioux Falls.

One big factor this season is senior captain Kaili Campbell who is in her last year of eligibility. Campbell earned her captain's band yet again after leading the team last year in goals, points and shots on goal proving her offensive dominance. She put three in the back of the net against the Hawks when they came to St Joseph last year.

Wins against conference teams came five times last year. They took Missouri Southern to overtime to win it 2-1 in St Joseph with a tie 2-2 overtime score just earlier in the season in Joplin. With three losses on the road and four losses at home that included a 3-2 loss to Emporia State.

The aforementioned captain Campbell, is unbothered at the unknown.

“Truthfully we aren’t too worried about who we play, we're more focused on preparing ourselves and what we can control,” said Campbell. “We’re creating good relationships and grinding together”.

Another aspect she also mentioned is their deep bench. Notable additions to their squad are players such as Luna Vincenzi transferring from Switzerland, Libby Skinner hailing from England and Paula Burilla-Blasco stepping from DI Grambling University. One would think the international talent is a welcome addition due to players graduating or transferring over the summer break.

More additions to the team come in at the goalkeeper position. Which in itself is a question mark due to the departure of now former goalie Anna Mayer.

Mayer spent time on the team from 2018 to last season. She has since elected to step away from collegiate soccer and spent the summer at Kaw Valley FC in Kansas. While one of her backups Maggie Koster also left Missouri Western for Oklahoma through the transfer portal.

The race for who will defend the goal seems to continue and will reportedly reveal itself on opening day in Texas. Candidates for keeper are returnee Sophie Wellinghoff, transfer Keeley Kroonenberg and freshman Nova Rothlisberger.

Stringer spoke of her appreciation for Mayer’s mentorship to the returning Wellinghoff during last season. Hoping that what she learned from Mayer and Koster will benefit her in the long run.

One possible Griffon debut to look out for is transfer Kroonenberg. Kroonenberg spent time at Colorado Christian University last season where she saw seven games, starting six of them and tallied 34 saves. She only allowed nine goals in her collegiate season while in front of the net.

Deep options at keeper this year also comes from the freshman Rothlisberger. During her time in Chicago she was named to the Illinois ODP Select Team, including an addition to the ODP Midwest Regional Camp Select Team. While also dawning her high school colors defending the goal for Huntley.

Rothlisberger is ready for the challenge of the next level and attributes it to her previously mentioned club experience.

“Playing Elite club (ECNL, National League) in my youth soccer career, definitely prepped me in so many positive ways,” said Rothlisberger. “I understood what healthy nutrition looked like at an early age, I understand discipline and commitment, and working as a team. I have learned the efficiency of movement and have had the blessing of being able to train with some great Goalkeeper coaches and now I get to bring all that to this level and this turf.”

Helping Stringer during this season is Graduate Assistant Liam Nevin. Nevin, who assisted this team in going 8-3-2 in the MIAA only season in spring 2021, finishes his tenure this fall. Guiding with his experience from his playing days in Brisbane, Australia in club and academy soccer. He is on track to graduate in December with his Master’s in Business Administration.

During some situations that would worry some, Griffon Soccer seems to have it under control. With eager young talent, a veteran core and a fresh mind at the helm, only time will reveal what’s in store for this team.