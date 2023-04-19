Missouri Western went 1–1 in a double header against Fort Hays State on Mar. 12. The Griffons dominated the first game 8–2, then fell in a close loss 2–3.
With a home run from infielder Bubba Hoelscher during the top of the third inning and 3 RBIs from Catcher Kennedy Preston, Missouri Western was able to establish a 6–0 lead going into the 5th inning. Then Fort Hays scored one run during the bottom of the fifth inning and the sixth inning.
While only allowing 6 hits throughout the first game, the pitching from Sam Pederson was hard to handle for the Tigers with 5 strikeouts. This win brought Pederson to 5–0 when pitching this season. The rest of the Griffons defense were in sync and put up five scoreless innings out of the seven.
Mackenzie DeVine went three for three on the plate and had two doubles, as well as a deep triple to left center field during the top of the third inning.
The next game would come down to the final pitch when Fort Hays sealed their win up one run. Sydni Hawkins started the game with a triple to right center for the Griffons, but the Tigers turned a switch once the bases started to fill.
Pitcher Harley Pruetting had her first home run that tied the game for Missouri Western in the top of the fifth inning 2–2. In the bottom of the fifth, Fort Hays had a fly ball that allowed their 3rd run in, giving them the lead. After a scoreless sixth inning and a clean 3 in 3 out from the Griffons, Fort Hays was able to hold down their home field with a strikeout and a runner on third.
While Missouri Western out hit Fort Hays 7–5, Emma Montoya was able to come up with 8 strikeouts for the Tigers. Everytime the bases seemed to fill for Missouri Western, Montoya would close out the inning before a run was allowed.
The overall record of this contest is 18–8 with a strong 10–0 home field record for Missouri Western. The Griffons will play a double header against Nebraska Kearney on Mar. 13 as they get ready for their locally hosted 6 game, 2023 Fairfield Inn & Suites Softball Classic.
